Spruce Yourself Up on the Cheap with Amazon’s Beauty Sale

If you’re looking for an excuse to stock up on skincare basics like micellar water, moisturiser and cleansers, or if you’re in the market to buy new makeup — think mascara, foundation and eyeliner, the current Amazon beauty sale is where it’s at.

Big brands like L’Oreal, NIVEA, Natio, NYX Cosmetics, Essie and Jane Iredale are all on sale with huge discounts starting at 25% and reaching up to 55% off.

That means you can score huge savings on cult-products like the L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler 1.5% HA Serum, Garnier’s SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water, NIVEA Original Care Lip Balm, Natio Gentle Facial Scrub and Essie nail polishes.

My shopping cart’s full just thinking about it.

Here’s a running list of everything in the Amazon beauty sale:

Scroll to shop our picks.

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler 1.5% HA Serum $22.47, usually $44.95

Garnier’s SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water $3.47, usually $6.95

NIVEA Original Care Lip Balm $3.98, usually $1.79

Natio Gentle Facial Scrub $17.95, usually $12.46

Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers $11.21, usually $14.95

NYX Professional Makeup Butter Gloss – Angel Food Cake, $7.46, usually $9.95

Jane Iredale Glow Time Full Coverage Mineral BB Cream, $49.99, usually $55.58

We’ll keep you updated if anymore good beauty buys go on sale, so keep checking back in.