When Is Afterpay Day 2021 and What Sales Are Coming?

We officially have a rough timeframe for Afterpay Day 2021 and good news – it’s sooner than we thought. If you have some extra Christmas money you’ve been saving or looking for the perfect time to update your appliances – this is it.

Here’s everything we know so far about Afterpay Day 2021.

What is Afterpay Day?

Afterpay Day is one of the biggest online shopping events in the country, so it generates a lot of excitement when it rolls around each year.

Last year, some retailers offered up to 70% off items so it’s no wonder people wait patiently for this day before racing to the checkout. Another added bonus is that purchases made on the day are via Afterpay, which is essentially like a virtual lay-by, except you don’t have to wait until you’ve paid in full until you take your purchase home. Translation? You don’t need to pay the full amount upfront if you don’t want to or can’t afford to.

When is Afterpay Day 2021?

While we’re awaiting official confirmation on the date, Afterpay Day 2021 is slated to be taking place from the 18-21st March and will include a big lineup of brands across areas like tech, fashion, homewares and more.

What deals can I expect from the After Day Sale?

Last year’s Afterpay Day was met with great success. Running for two days, the huge Afterpay Day sale included big names from popular categories like fashion, homewares and tech. , there was no shortage of great deals for shoppers to take advantage of. A few standout deals included The Iconic (20% off), ASOS (25% off), Dyson (30% off) Nasty Gal (60% off), Koala (15% off) and Sheridan (40% off).

This year, we’re expecting deals from those and more, with some brands even having Afterpay Day pages already set up. These include The Beauty Chef, Alice McCall, Vans and Bing Lee and Pet Barn.

That’s everything we know so far about Afterpay Day 2021, but we’ll share more information as soon as we have it. Be sure to check back here regularly as we’ll be updating this page with new information as it comes in.

We’ll also be posting a list of the top deals on the day so you won’t need to waste time sifting through them all. Less time reading, more time spending!