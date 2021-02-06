6 Gender-Neutral Sex Toys That’ll Get Any Body off

Oh, how I love Mardi Gras season. Honestly, I feel like it should be Mardi Gras all year long. People are talking about love and wearing fabulous outfits and supporting one another, all in the name of LGBTQIA+ pride. It also means we get to have constructive conversations about topics like gender and sexuality and how neither of those things needs to look one particular way. Gorgeous.

In light of all this rainbow-coloured inclusiveness, Lovehoney has decided to pull together a list of their most exciting sex toys that are suitable for all genders, and are accessible to people with disabilities. Think of it as a collection of sexy goodies that suit all bodies of all kinds.

I thought it would be fun and useful to share that list with all of you.

Here are 6 of Lovehoney’s most inclusive sex toys

All descriptions have been shared by Lovehoney.

Lovehoney Perfect Partner Unisex Vibrating Strap-On – $54.95

This unisex vibrating strap-on is a perfect way to bring extra spice into the bedroom. He can use it or she can use it and partners can even swap if they want. The unisex hollow-dildo design means all can benefit from the sturdy elastic strap design when giving pleasure, and the realistic head and rippling veined body when receiving. Vibe Pad Hands-Free Remote Control Vibrator – $159.95

Save a horse: ride a Vibe Pad. This innovative rideable pad can be used handsfree to bring excitement to external hotspots, or pass the remote to a partner to give them control of your pleasure. Amazing for users with limited mobility or anyone who enjoys strong external vibes. Lovehoney Wearable Couple’s Vibrator – $114.95

For any couple looking to spice up their sex lives, Lovehoney’s Sex Toys for Couples is a good starting point. One of our favourites is this wearable couple’s vibrator, which is cleverly designed to work any which way. The arms are hyper-flexible, letting your place the vibrating tip anywhere you please. Enjoy as a clitoral stimulator, a nipple stimulator, an internal masturbator, a scrotum tickler, a classic cock ring – you’re only limited by your imagination. Enjoy Pure Wand Stainless Steel Dildo – $249.95

Enjoy’s sensually curved beauty provides a direct connection to your favourite spot – G-Spot, P-Spot or wherever else feels good! Use it to pleasure yourself for solo play or lay back and let your partner do all the work. The best bit? The cooling steel makes it a great massager too. Lovehoney Butt Tingler Vibrating Butt Plug – $36.95

Explore anal play with this sleek vibrating butt plug. Just coat with some water-based anal lubricant and make your way through the three vibration speeds and seven patterns. Alternatively, stimulate other parts of the body during solo play or as part of foreplay. Lovehoney Tease Finger Vibrator – $19.95

One of the most underrated sex toys, finger vibrators can be used to pleasure any of your external erogenous zones. From the clitoris to nipples or up and down the penis shaft, just slide it over a digit and pick which sweet spot to start with first. Plus, finger vibrators are great for those with disabilities who have good finger mobility.

