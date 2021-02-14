32 Movies That Will Help You Chill the Eff Out

This year was supposed to be better than last year, but apparently 2021 didn’t get the memo. The world is still just as tumultuous, and we’re all still just as frazzled by nerves, overwhelmed by the news, and desperate to find some kind of escape.

Well, for the past year, we’ve had little else to do but retreat into filmed entertainment, so why should that stop now? To help you locate a smidge of solace, the Lifehacker staff has assembled a list of the movies that serve as a balm in troubled times — hopefully enough of them to last you until you can get vaccinated and actually go out into the world again. Check out our disparate suggestions, and share your own in the comments.

The Shawshank Redemption

There’s little not to like about this classic tale of redemption. From the script, to the acting, to the gorgeous score, to the dulcet tones of Morgan Freeman, I find myself coming back to this film a lot — either watching the whole thing at once, or catching snippets via YouTube clips — whenever I could use a little pick-me-up. It’s just that good of an experience. — David Murphy, senior technology editor

Coco

Coco has everything you need in a comfort movie: a dramatic and compelling storyline, stunning animation, an adorable elderly character, beautiful music, and an ending that the kids will like and will make the grown-ups cry (happy) tears every single time. — Meghan Walbert, parenting editor

A Night at the Opera

The plot of any Marx brothers movie is somewhat inscrutable, but it doesn’t really matter. Groucho and the boys spend the movie running their various scams while a pair of star-crossed opera singers try to make it big and find love. What makes this movie so rewatchable are its unforgettable comic scenes, like the one where Groucho has to hide an ever-growing number of people in his phone-booth-sized stateroom, or the one where Groucho and Chico attempt to negotiate a contract — eventually throwing out the “sanity clause.” — Beth Skwarecki, senior health editor

Spirited Away

Hayao Miyazaki’s best film unfolds like a dream. A young girl, Chihiro, is on a road trip with her family. Her parents stop to investigate an abandoned theme park styled like a traditional Japanese bath house and are soon transformed into pigs by a strange spell, thrusting the girl into a supernatural world of wandering spirits, talking animals, and hungry ghosts. While the structure echoes Alice in Wonderland, the film draws about creatures, cultural traditions, and folklore totally foreign to me, an American, and I never tire of following Chihiro on her quest to get back to her normal life — because just like waking from a dream, I find I can never quite hold all of it in my mind, and I discover new things each time I watch it. — Joel Cunningham, managing editor

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty has been criticised for being kinda flimsy, but you don’t go to a comfort movie for its substance. It’s the melancholic, wistful (yet ultimately hopeful) mood that I’ve always liked about this movie. I can watch it while lying under a blanket and not think too hard. Plus, Kristin Wiig and Ben Stiller, the end. — Alice Bradley, editor-in-chief

Face/Off

One of the most quotable movies of all time, Face/Off sits on Mount Rushmore as one of the best guilty-pleasure action movies of the 90s. The John Woo-directed film is full of comedy and charisma, as it abandons all logic for immutable fun that never fails to remind me of a more carefree time in my life. — Jordan Calhoun, deputy editor

Big

On paper, Big should be as silly as other 1980s body-swap films — like the execrable Vice Versa — but the character development and themes are so well executed in this film that it’s lived on as a classic that I’ll watch whenever it pops up on TV. And what are the themes? The insecurity of life at any age, the tendency of adults to rationalize their own juvenile behaviour, and the value of sincerity. — Mike Winters, personal finance writer

Night of the Zombies

I think this is the most relaxing horror movie ever made, and you can only find it on YouTube (or on VHS, which I have). It’s quiet, it stars Jamie Gillis in one of his rare non-porn roles, and the undead are much more restrained than your average zombie. I watch it at least once a month, or whenever I need to chill the fuck out. — Claire Lower, senior food editor

An American in Paris

I am a very cynical person who generally hates musicals. But An American in Paris is not a “singing” musical — it’s a DANCING musical. Oh the dancing! Basically the movie is about how Gene Kelly is an unsuccessful painter living in Paris, and some sort of love triangle ensues. But the plot is secondary to Gene Kelly and a then-unknown Leslie Caron’s spectacualr dancing (!), the technicolor sets (!), and glamarous 1950’s Parisian fashions (!). Bonus soothing points for a final dancing sequence that lets you fully mentally check out for nearly 20 minutes. Who could ask for anything more? — Joel Kahn, senior video producer

You’ve Got Mail

This Nora Ephron classic was my go-to every time I stayed home sick from school. I was too young when it came out to really find the story particularly romantic (Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks seemed super old to me, though they were only 36 and 41 at the time), but something about Meg Ryan’s super charming behaviour in the movie captivated me, and I would watch it again and again hoping to someday have an inexplicably gorgeous New York City apartment like hers. Now I can appreciate the movie for it’s Pride and Prejudice-style storyline, and love seeing a young Dave Chapelle, Parker Posey, and Steve Zahn make the most in their roles as supporting characters. It’s simply one of those movies that’s absent any darkness and is a very cute and clever rom-com. — Micaela Heck, podcast producer

The Rock

Instead of cartoons, I grew up watching The Rock religiously on Saturday mornings. I’m not sure what that says about my childhood, but this over the top action movie starring Sean Connery and Nicholas Cage was catnip to me then, just as it is now. Connery’s gruff Scottish bravado mixes with Cage’s wacky scientist energy in such a beautiful way that this movie will always be a nostalgic balm for my inner ‘90s child. It’s a perfect pre-millenium period piece that balances raucous action with unforgettably corny dialogue as Connery and Cage race to save San Francisco from an onslaught of chemical weapons deployed by a disaffected army general, played by Ed Harris. If that isn’t hilarious and bad arse in equal measure, then I don’t know what is. — Sam Blum, staff writer

Dredd

Sometimes, the best way to unwind is to watch someone just go ham on a lot of bad people. While my tastes typically turn to a movie like Tombstone for that, a more modern take on “ultimate badassery” can be found in the 2012 remake of the Judge Dredd franchise — simply titled Dredd. I’m not sure I’ll ever get sick of hearing Karl Urban sneer his way through an entire film, though I also love Lena Headey’s portrayal of the vicious (though poorly named) Ma-Ma. — David Murphy

A Few Good Men

I have watched A Few Good Men no less than 1,863 times — and if I happened upon it tomorrow, I’d stop whatever I was doing, curl up under a blanket, and watch it again, muttering along with my favourite lines in that annoying way one does with one’s favourite movie. I realise this movie came out 20 years ago, but if you’ve somehow never seen it, you surely remember the trailer for it: “I want the truth! You can’t handle the truth!” It’s the most earnest of all legal dramas, and the dialogue is everything. — Meghan Walbert

The Thin Man

This 1934 classic is a paragon of snappy dialogue and silky gowns, and features an adorable dog to boot. William Powell and Myrna Loy play a married couple with devastating dry wit, who appear to genuinely love and support each other as they solve a murder mystery. The title originally referred to the murder victim, but when audiences assumed that the thin man was Powell’s character, the filmmakers just went with it. When you finish this one, look for all the sequels of the same name. — Beth Skwarecki

Broadcast News

When it came out, Broadcast News was the ultimate romantic triangle story for an up-and-coming young professional such as myself. A driven woman (Holly Hunter) pursued by two newsmen, one smart and funny (Albert Brooks) and one good-looking and also good-looking (William Hurt)? Sign me up. When I first saw it I thought she should have ended up with Albert Brooks, which says a lot about me; on re-watching I think he was a mean, miserable character. But he had some great lines. And the sweating scene is top-notch. — Alice Bradley

Moana

With no prince or even the hint of a love interest, Moana is one of the few Disney classics that helps compensate for the glut of damsel-in-distress movies from the company’s golden age. It’s inspiring and hopeful, and after singing “How Far I’ll Go” at the top of your lungs to the point of exhaustion, you will know true peace, if only for a moment. — Jordan Calhoun

Amadeus

The central conflict is between Salieri, a pious court composer of middling talent, and Amadeus Mozart, a supernaturally gifted boor with a fondness for fart jokes. Mozart betrays no particular malice towards Salieri, but that only makes Salieri’s humiliation more complete (I watch this brilliant scene all the time). Is god playing a joke on Salieri? Why would he bestow sublime talent to Mozart and not Salieri? I have a soft spot for themes of pride and jealousy in drama, and this is one of the very best examples. — Mike Winters

Strange Powers

I find Stephin Merrit’s voice (both singing and speaking) absolutely mesmerising, so this documentary — which features that voice very heavily — has a sedative-like effect on me. There is something very calming about watching someone else explain and hone their craft, and Stephin approaches his in a very unique, workmanlike fashion. Making good music is, as it turns out, a lot of work. — Claire Lower

Stop Making Sense

If you really want to unwind in front of a screen, why not try a movie without a plot? How about a concert movie? How about the best concert movie? Talking Heads’ 1984 concert film (directed by Jonathan Demme! A real director!) is the gold standard of the genre. At the very least, turn it on and enjoy 100 minutes of great music. — Joel Kahn

Pride and Prejudice

This movie transports me to the gorgeous English countryside and a whimsical version of the early 19th century every time I watch it. And for that, I consider it a comfort movie. Joe Wright’s take on this Jane Austen classic is the best, in my opinion. It’s beautifully shot, well paced, and has excellent performances by the entire cast. It’s also one of the most British movies of all time, and I love quoting lines from it as though I’m some English noblewoman from the early 1800s. — Micaela Heck

The Sweetest Thing

If you’re feeling irreverent, there’s probably nothing better than The Sweetest Thing, a 2002 romcom that revels in some pretty sultry stuff. Cameron Diaz, Christina Applegate, and Selma Blair are three women living in San Francisco and playing the field, until Christina (played by Diaz) all of a sudden isn’t. If you haven’t seen it, expect some raunchy escapades as these ladies resist emotional maturity at all costs. — Sam Blum

The Blues Brothers

Sometimes, it’s fun to funk. Though classic AF, The Blues Brothers — the first and original film, not that shitty 2000-era remake — is a delight in storytelling, cameos, and music (of course). There are so many fun and noteworthy moments of cinematic delight, it’s hard to know where to start. I also find it very difficult to get the main theme out of my head after I watch this. That, and “Rawhide.” — David Murphy

Steel Magnolias

I could make a joke about the correlation between the big hair and the big personalities of the ladies of Steel Magnolias, but they deserve better than that. It’s worth watching just for the freakin’ cast: Dolly Parton! Sally Field! Julia Roberts! Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis, Shirley MacLaine! (And as a bonus, a very young Dylan McDermott.) This movie rides on the charm of its southern belles and their friendships and loyalties: You will laugh, you will cry, you will be comforted. — Meghan Walbert

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Scott Pilgrim might seem a little frantic for a comfort film — it’s story of the hapless title character (Michael Cera) battling (literally) the “evil exes” of his new girlfriend, Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), this one girl with hair like this, and it’s packed with whipsaw scene transitions, video game beeps and boops, and blaring rock, and garish digital effects. But it also combines all the things I love: Gen-X counter-culture cynicism, vintage video games, comic books, heartfelt romance, cute girls, and Jason Schwartzman delivering maximum smarm. — Joel Cunningham

All About Eve

This is the story of an ingenue who worms her way into the life of an esteemed stage actor who’s on the “decline” (my god, she’s FORTY. 4-0!). All About Eve has it all: backstabbing, treachery, biting wit, and Bette Midler doing more acting with her eyes than most actors can manage with every one of their body parts. — Alice Bradley

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

The best animated film of 2018 and arguably the best Spider-Man movie to date, Into the Spider-Verse is an instant classic for feel-good movie rosters. It’s funny, motivational, exciting, diverse, and one of the most beautifully animated movies of all time. And don’t get my started on the soundtrack — you probably started humming “Sunflower” already, and just like Miles, it helped you relax. — Jordan Calhoun

Office Space

I once worked in something called “a video store” and played this nearly constantly on a TV that we had on the counter. This movie was my first introduction to director Mike Judge’s pointillist satire, and he never gets enough credit for nailing a setting of suburban malaise in this movie (crappy chain restaurants with crap on the walls, highway traffic, poorly insulated tract condos) as well as he does cubicle culture. It’s funny and the character actors are brilliant — I think about this clip often. — Mike Winters

If You’re Feeling Sinister

This Pitchfork-produced documentary focuses on very calm, quiet Scottish people who make very soothing, beautiful music, and it is available for free on YouTube. It’s a very romantic documentary, with lots of footage from the band’s early days (the mid-’90s). It is fun to look at and fun to listen to, and I have looked at and listened to it more times than I can count. — Claire Lower

My Neighbour Totoro

There are several Studio Ghibli movies that could be considered calming (see Spirited Away, earlier in this very slideshow), but my pick is the studio’s signature film about two sisters who move to a new house in an enchanted forest. What is a Totoro exactly? It’s like a giant teddy bear mystical creature thing. Who cares! Totoro is gentle, cute, and fluffy — perfect soothing watching material. — Joel Kahn

Robin Hood: Men in Tights

If you’re looking for utterly stupid, pure ridiculousness, this is the movie for you. Really any of Mel Brooks’s films will do, but this is one of my earliest exposures to his slapstick foolishness and by far one of my favourites. Cary Elwes nails it as a foolish Robin Hood who takes himself very seriously, and a young Dave Chapelle basically plays a perfect straight man to the rest of the cast’s absurdity. I could go on about the perfection of this cast but I’ll just say that this classic parody is a delight and sure to make you “seeeew heppy.” — Micaela Heck

Space Mutiny (MST3K Edition)

I have a hard time putting a movie on as background, since I feel like somebody should be watching it. Fortunately, when you watch a Mystery Science Theatre 3000 episode, a man and two robots are watching it for you. They also point out the plot holes, so that when you’re confused, you can be reassured that someone else is confused, too. While many MST3Ks make good comfort movies, my pick is Space Mutiny. It’s got space people in shiny outfits, a gaggle of witches in the spaceship’s, uh, basement? And a muscular hero who gets constantly re-christened with new nicknames. Slab Bulkhead! Butch Deadlift! Blast Hardcheese! — Beth Skwarecki

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

There’s something about a heist movie — the mechanics of identifying the score, assembling a team, executing the con, and dealing with all the last-minute crises along the way. Steven Soderbergh’s remake of the not-very-good ‘60s original is packed with as many memorable scenes and lines of dialogue as it is big-named stars, and every time I watch it, I fall into it like quicksand. — Joel Cunningham