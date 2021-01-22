What’s the Name of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s Baby?

The topic of baby names is a super-contentious one. Steer away from old faithfuls like I dunno, Chloe, and you will (unfortunately) hear some strong opinions on your choice. So when it comes to celebrity announcements, you’d better believe there are some loud comments made. I mean, just look at Apple – that name still gets a lot of hate.

With all that considered, you can kind of see why Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik decided to take a more gentle approach to sharing the name of their four-month-old baby girl this week.

On Thursday night, Hadid ever-so-subtly shared her daughter’s name with the world by introducing it to her Instagram bio (clever).

In it, she wrote: “Khai’s mom”.

Once fans caught wind of the quiet announcement, they lost their collective shit over the name – which, to be fair, is quite beautiful.

THEY NAMED THEIR BABY KHAI, KHAI MALIK IS SO FUCJING CUTE NOBODY TOUCH ME pic.twitter.com/s6V45HkIrU — sav claims track 11 (@lFlNELlNE) January 22, 2021

do u ever just go: ????????????

???? babies ????

???????????? but then: ????????????????

???? khai malik ????

???????????????? — ً (@94STILLINLOUVE) January 22, 2021

Now, if you haven’t heard the name Khai before, here’s a little insight I caught wind of over the internet. The name is Arabic, and according to the very informative source that is Twitter, it means “crowned”.

Combine that with the surname Malik, which is said to mean “king”, and this new addition to the Hadid-Malik family has about a regal a title as they come: Crowned King.

Others have shared that Khai translates loosely to “the chosen one” “royalty” or “nobility” but the general consensus here is that this little girl has been gifted with one powerhouse of a name. (Shout out if you can speak to the specifics of this!)

Baby Khai was born in September 2020 and it seems mum and dad are loving family life so far.

Aren’t they just the sweetest?

Now, who wants to make a bet on how quickly we’ll see the popularity of the name Khai as a baby name jump up over the course of 2021?