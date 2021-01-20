What’s New on Disney+ in February 2021

Back in the days of TV on DVD, no series was treated better than The Muppet Show — until it wasn’t. Disney produced lavish full-season sets for the series, including nifty bonus features, and even packaged them in flocked “fuzzy” boxes meant to replicate the supple feel of a Muppet’s… coat? Skin? For three of the five seasons, at least.

Unfortunately, sales apparently weren’t strong enough to justify the effort, or Disney got distracted by shinier things like lightsabers and Iron Man; regardless — and a Change.org petition notwithstanding — seasons four and five of The Muppet Show were never released on DVD.

Happily, while it is never going to soothe the hurt feelings of physical media completists, Disney is making right by Kermit fans by dropping all five seasons onto Disney+ next month, so you can relish every awkward celebrity cameo in its original glory.

As if that wasn’t enough, there is some other stuff coming to Disney+ in February, including a new film, Flora & Ulysses, based on the book by Kate DiCamillo (The Tale of Despereaux). But I’ll just be watching Pigs in Space.

Series with new episodes premiering weekly in February

Inside Pixar

WandaVision

Movies and complete series coming in February

February 2

Disney My Music Story: Yoshiki

Disney Upside-Down Magic

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (s7)

February 12

Life Below Zero: The Next Generation (s1)

Marvel Battleworld: Mystery of the Thanostones (s1)

Marvel’s Behind the Mask

February 19

The Book of Life

Cheaper by the Dozen

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Flora & Ulysses

The Muppet Show (s1)

The Muppet Show (s2)

The Muppet Show (s3)

The Muppet Show (s4)

The Muppet Show (s5)

February 26