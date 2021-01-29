What to Expect From Spencer, the Latest Film About Princess Diana

If you’ve taken even a momentary glance at the internet this week, you’ll likely be aware that we’ve been given a sneak peek at Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the upcoming film, Spencer.

The shot pictures an almost unrecognisable Stewart staring off into the distance in a black and red royal get up. She looks incredibly similar to Diana. It’s almost shocking how well they’ve done.

As Variety reports, Spencer was written by Steven Knight – the creator of Peaky Blinders – and Pablo Larrain of Jackie will be directing.

But what’s the film about?

From documentaries to The Crown and the 2013 Naomi Watts film, Lady Diana, there are a few productions out there already that feature Princess Diana and differing parts of her story. So how will this one differ?

According to reports, Spencer (named for Diana’s maiden name) will focus on the stories surrounding one weekend in Princess Diana’s life. Apparently, it’s mostly set at the Royal Family’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk over the Christmas period. During this time, Diana decides to leave Prince Charles.

Does it cross over with The Crown?

Warning: Spoilers for season 4 of The Crown ahead.

It seems as though the timings for Spencer may intersect with The Crown‘s fourth season, yes. While the year in which Spencer will be set has not been stated, it appears as though it may be the same period featured in the final episode of season four. In that episode, we see Diana grappling with her failing marriage and incredible loneliness also while at Sandringham estate over Christmas. It was sold almost as an ending to their relationship.

Reports state that the end of the season was set in 1990, two years before Charles and Diana separated.

If Spencer covers the Christmas weekend in which Diana decides to leave Charles it could very well be that same weekend. Where the film will differ, I assume, is in its ability to focus on this one weekend alone. With a zoomed-in approach, we’ll likely get a much more in-depth look at the events of that time and how they played out.

As quoted by Variety, Stewart has shared that the film is “a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life.”

“It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name: Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her.”

Consider me sold.