Chuck a Whole Tomato in Your Rice Cooker and Upgrade Your Dinner

Claire Lower

Published 6 hours ago: January 4, 2021 at 4:25 pm -
Image: Getty Images

Rice cookers can make more than just rice, but (unsurprisingly) they do make rice really well. If you’ve grown bored of serving your standard boiled rice with dinner, however, know that there are some super-easy ways to elevate that old favourite.

One of our favourites is simply throwing a tomato into the mix.

How to make tomato rice in a rice cooker

The below video walks you through the process, but in a nutshell, you want to chuck a whole tomato on top of your rice (with as much water as your rice cooker’s manufacturer recommends), along with a little oil and some salt and pepper.

From here, you’ll cook the rice as usual and, when it’s done, stir, stir, stir, to get all of that juicy, umami-rich, tomato goodness distributed throughout. You can then eat it on its own, serve it as a side, mix in some sort of protein and veggies, or top it with an egg.

(You should definitely top it with an egg.)

Check out the full video on tomato rice below:

It’s simple, it’s easy as a recipe can possibly be and it’ll taste damn delicious. This quick hack is also a great way to use up some of those fresh tomatoes you promised yourself you’d use but have been sitting at the bottom of the fridge for days.

Enjoy, friends.

Whole Tomato in Rice Cooker = Simple Delicious Rice Dish [Strictly Dumpling]

This article has been updated since its original publication date.

Comments

  • I really like your articles that stretch my cooking knowledge along simple and meaningful (rather than obscure) pathways.
    For the cooking neophytes like me who don’t know that umami means savoury, can you please summarise the benefits of your approaches. Eg. “This is done because it cooks the tomato without having to use extra energy” or “by cooking the tomato this way, it infuses uncooked tomato juices with the rice that…” or “if you stir the tomato in at the beginning it will … so you are better off …”.
    We also cook rice using a pot, so, knowing if that technique will still work would be handy.
    A little bit of extra context would help make these articles more useful.

