Turn Your Umbrella Into a Portable Mini Greenhouse

Gardening has become a top pastime since we were forced into our homes last March. But a greenhouse has always been a top way to get the best out of your plants. Building a glass greenhouse isn’t an option for many of us, but thankfully there have been plenty of tips over the years on ways to build greenhouses from an assortment of household items.

I am here to bring you yet another greenhouse hack, so settle in.

Hot tip: umbrellas

That’s right, umbrellas actually make a great greenhouse filter. But for this to work you can’t use any old umbrella. For this particular hack, you’ll need one of those transparent bubble umbrellas. FYI, these also make for great umbrellas, not just greenhouses.

This also works best if your plants are in circular pots or bins. Basically, once your plants are all nice and potted you can expand your umbrella and remove the handle to create a nice dome over your pot. The umbrella is transparent so light gets in, it will trap moisture during the day and it also protects your plants from harsh weather and pests. You can also choose to leave the handle of your umbrella on and wedge it into the soil of your pot so that it’s secure. Umbrella greenhouses are great if you have minimal garden space or are limited to a balcony.

Check out some examples below of umbrella greenhouses in action.

What to plant in your new greenhouse?

Now, another question to consider: what to plant?

Greenhouses are great for extending harvest season but not all plants like that extra humidity. The ABC says plants with thin, large and lush leaves that look at home in a tropical jungle make for great greenhouse plants. Those with thick, leathery or furry leaves that look more suitable for a desert or dry bush are not humidity ready — think lavender or succulents.

As for vegetable growers, Greenhouse Today recommends tomatoes, capsicum, beans, peas, cucumbers, lettuce and other greens. But take into account the time of year as some veges thrive more in winter than in summer months.

Happy gardening!