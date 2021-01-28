Stan Sport: Everything You Need to Know, From Price to What’s Streaming

Stan’s streaming experience just got that much more exciting, because the entertainment service has announced that it will soon be showing more than your favourite series and TV shows.

In an update shared today, Stan revealed that it will now also be streaming Rugby (and eventually, Wimbledon and Roland-Garros) events – ad free – through a sparkly new service, Stan Sport.

Sports fans can register for access to Stan Sport when it officially goes live. There is no confirmed date just yet, but the AFR has reported that it may be hitting screens around February 19.

How can you access Stan Sport?

You’ll need to be a registered member with regular old Stan if you’d like to use their Stan Sports service. From there, you can request to introduce the add-on to your subscription.

How much does it cost?

Good news is that you can sign up for a 30 day free trial from today if you’d like to, y’know, try before you buy. Just visit the website here Stan.com.au/sport to activate your membership.

Once your free trial is over (those babies are available for a limited time, by the way) a Sports Stan add on is $10 per month.

This would be in addition to a base membership, which is priced at $10 per month for the Stan Basic subscription (one screen at a time, only one phone can access and no HD), $14 per month for Stan Standard (three screens at a time, three phones with access, and HD), or $19 per month for Stan Premium (four screens at a time, five phones with access, 4K Ultra HD and HD).

So, in a nutshell, you’re looking at $20 per month for the minimum and $29 per month for the full HD experience.

What’s going to be shown on Stan Sport?

More details are coming in this department, but for now, we know that the Super Rugby AU, Super Rugby Aotearoa and Trans-Tasman tournament will be aired on the service, along with the Rugby Championship, Bledisloe Cup, Shute Shield, Hospital Cup, Currie Cup and New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship, Super W, Wallabies and Wallaroos test matches and SANZAAR Union home tests.

And as mentioned above, Wimbledon and Roland-Garros (the French Open) will have a home on Stan Sport going forward, too.

If you want to learn more or register now, visit the website here.

Oh, and if you want more sports content. Check out our write up on where you can find every game in the 2021 AFLW season, too.