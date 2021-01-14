The Trailer for Netflix’s ‘To All The Boys: Always and Forever’ Is a Warm Hug

Netflix recently announced its huge lineup of movies coming in 2021. One of these was the highly-anticipated final film in the To All The Boys trilogy. And now, to get us even more excited, Netflix has debuted the trailer and release date for To All The Boys: Always And Forever.

Before you go any further, if you haven’t seen the To All The Boys I Loved Before or To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, stop what you’re doing and go watch them. There are spoilers ahead.

What to expect from To All The Boys: Always and Forever

To All The Boys: Always and Forever steps away from the previous love triangle between Peter, Lara and John Ambrose, and is instead focusing on the trials of senior year. The official synopsis from Netflix reads:

As Lara Jean Covey prepares for the end of high school and the start of adulthood, a pair of life-changing trips lead her to reimagine what life with her family, friends, and Peter will look like after graduation.

It looks like this last instalment is not skimping on the teen tropes we all know and love. There’s prom, a senior school trip to New York and the looming decision of which college to attend. Naturally, there’s some drama as well, such as will Lara Jean and Peter’s relationship survive the big wide world? I don’t know the answer to that, but bring on all the teen angst.

This latest rom-com is directed once again by Michael Fimognari and will adapt the last book in Jenny Han’s fan-favourite series. Your favourite stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will be back as Lana Jean and Peter. Lara Jean’s dad (John Corbett), sisters (played by Anna Cathcart and Janel Parrish) and her best friend Chris (Madeleine Arthur) are also appearing.

So when can you watch this epic finale? Netflix is dropping the third part on February 12, 2021. Yes, that is just in time for Valentine’s Day on the 14th, like its predecessors.

You can watch this warm hug of a movie exclusively on Netflix from February 12.