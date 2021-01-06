Make Your Kids a Custom Colouring Book

Colouring books are a classic gift for little kids. And sure, the young child in your life might love a book full of Daniel Tiger characters or action-packed PJ Masks scenes. But often, a child’s taste is more eclectic than that — they have love for a wide range of characters, shows, movies, activities, and interests. That’s when, as one mum brilliantly decided, a custom colouring book is in order.

If you have little kids, you’ve probably already been printing out free colouring pages as needed at home. But you can up your kid’s colouring game via this idea, which comes from a mum who called in to the One Bad Mother podcast to share her “genius moment of the week” regarding her four-year-old:

He likes a whole bunch of really obscure … TV shows and characters, and he has all these diverse interests, and it’s hard to find colouring books for things that he is interested in. But there are loads of free colouring pages that you can download online — but I don’t have a home printer. So I had the thought: Let’s just make a document with all the different colouring pages I can find for free online, and I emailed them to a local print shop, and had them printed and … spiral-bound [into a] custom colouring book for my four-year-old.

Producing the custom book, this mum says, was cheaper than picking up a pre-made, store-bought colouring book, which can often cost $5 or $10 a pop. And finding free colouring pages online is as easy as searching “free (insert your character of choice here) colouring pages.”

Download the pages, compile them into one print-ready file, and send it off to be printed. Your best, cheapest bet is to locate a local print shop like Officeworks where you can pick it up personally once it’s complete.

Either way, make sure to choose a spiral binding, or another type of binding that will allow the book to lay flat while they colour.