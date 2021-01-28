It’s Game on! How to Watch Every AFLW Match in 2021

The AFL Women’s season for 2021 kicks off on January 28th with a 7 pm AEDT match between Carlton and Collingwood at Ikon Park, Victoria.

AFLW has seen an incredible boom in success of late, with the ABC reporting that it’s grown by a whopping 331 per cent over the last five years. That trend doesn’t seem to be slowing down either, with Sunday’s match between The Lions and Richmond Tigers selling out tickets completely.

If you’d like to stay across the excitement of the current AFLW season and tune in to all the biggest games (especially the sold-out events) we’re here to help.

We’ve put together a list of all the upcoming matches, along with where you can watch them.

Here are all the upcoming Australian Rules: AFLW games

Thursday, 28 Jan at 7:00pm: Carlton v Collingwood

Friday, 29 Jan at 7:00pm: St Kilda v Bulldogs

Saturday, 30 Jan at 3:00pm: Gold Coast v Melbourne

Saturday, 30 Jan at 5:00pm: West Coast v Adelaide

Sunday, 31 Jan at 12:00pm: Geelong v North Melbourne

Sunday, 31 Jan at 2:00pm: Richmond v Brisbane

Sunday, 31 Jan at 4:00pm: Fremantle v GWS

All AFLW games are aired live with sports platform Kayo. You can also access matches through FOX FOOTY, the AFL Live app, the Seven Network and Womens.afl.

It’s worth noting that in a recent statement shared by the AFL, that with the ever-changing circumstances surrounding COVID-19 restrictions and border closures, some adjustments had to be made to the AFLW schedule.

AFL Head of Women’s Football Nicole Livingstone shared that, “While COVID-19 continues to impact the community, the health and welfare of our players and the community remains the priority and we remain committed to delivering a full season in a safe manner.”

This meant rounds of revised fixtures for the season, and flexible approaches to keeping the live matches COVID-safe. If you plan on attending a game, please be sure to keep across the latest rules and restrictions to ensure everyone’s safety.

You can check out the full line up of games Kayo.