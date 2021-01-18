How To Watch The 2021 Presidential Inauguration in Australia

After a very long four years, it’s time for another Presidential inauguration. Wednesday the 20th of January is the date for president-elect Joe Biden to take the reigns from current President, Donald Trump.

Given the pandemic that is still rampaging through America, attendance numbers have been slashed for the event. It will instead be televised and streamed online.

So how can we catch this historic event in Australia?

When is the inauguration happening?

Given the time difference between the East Coast of the USA and Australia, Biden’s inauguration will actually take place on Thursday the 21st of January here.

The timing becomes even more difficult with the official event set to start at midday EST, which translates to:

4:00 am AEDT (NSW, VIC, ACT, TAS)

3:00 am AEST (QLD)

3:30 am ACST (SA, NT)

1:00 am AWST (WA)

It will be an early morning for those keen to see the ceremony live.

How to watch from Australia

For the dedicated who are planning on watching the inauguration, there are a number of official channels you can access.

Like many of the TV networks in the US, some of our local channels are also broadcasting the ceremony as it happens. Aussies can catch the live screening by tuning their TVs to ABC, SBS or Channel Nine.

For those looking for a live stream, you have some options. Viewers can watch the event from Biden’s official inaugural page or on any of its social media platforms.

After the live stream, you’ll be able to rewatch the event at your leisure from these sites as well.

What will happen during the inauguration?

The inauguration is held to celebrate the swearing-in of the next president and vice president, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. This year the theme is “Celebrating America”.

During the ceremony, Biden and Harris will be sworn in on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. Biden will also deliver an inaugural address to the nation. Lady Gaga is also set to sing the national anthem at the event.

Following this, a Pass in Review will take place with the President-elect, First Lady, Vice President-elect and the Second Gentleman. This is a long-standing military tradition in the US that symbolises the transfer of power to a new Commander-in-Chief.

The group will also lay a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery and will be joined by previous Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and their wives.

The traditional inauguration parade will take place virtually this year in light of COVID-19 restrictions. A Primetime “Celebrating America” special will be televised on TV after the ceremony, featuring performances and appearance from notable guests. Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, Kerry Washington and Lin-Manuel Miranda are all set to appear.

Australian viewers can watch the Celebrating America special from the Biden Inaugural official pages and social media stream as well.