How to Turn a Spare Room Into a Home Theatre

Gone are the days of seeing a movie just to feel the leather seats, smell the popcorn, and be with others in the movie theatre. Indoor movie theatres are high-risk locations during the ongoing pandemic, so while we wait for vaccinations, making your own home theatre can be a clever alternative. Here are some ways to get that movie theatre feeling without needing the large open space or breaking the bank.

Choose your equipment

If you love the big screen and have enough space, consider investing in a projector and screen. They’re generally easy to install, and using a shelf for the projector can save you from more complicated (and expensive) mounts and ceiling rigs. The projector I use is a “mini” that even works well on light-coloured walls, so consider painting your viewing wall white if you choose to forego the more complicated process of buying and installing a screen. The wall doesn’t always have to be bare, either — just hang pictures or artwork that can be easily removed for movie night.

Of course, a regular TV can also work well — Mihir Patkar from Make Use Of suggests opting into a television that supports both 4K and HDR, which can offer a wide range of colours and clarity. Whatever screen you choose, make sure to use blackout curtains to cover any windows to keep outside light from pouring in.

When it comes to sound, a regular television sound bar with a simple subwoofer can pack enough punch for most people. Sound bars and subwoofers generally offer 600 watts of power and Bluetooth capabilities, but if you have the funds you can splurge for surround sound — just make sure to consider proper planning to even out the sound levels.

Arrange your seating

Once you have your viewing equipment, the next most important step is to arrange your seating. You can permanently move furniture to mimic a theatre with rows of couches or recliners (only an option if you have a large space you can dedicate to movies, obviously), or make a flexible space where seating can be moved into theatre-style and then moved back into a regular living room. You can also find a home theatre sectional couch to focus on your TV or projector wall. Space Joy has great options for high-end transformations that also keep the room functional.

Accessorise with movie paraphernalia

Decorate your walls with movie posters and even old props to emulate movie theatre hallways. You can even buy movie night kits, complete with popcorn tubs, movie tickets, and candy. If you love movie theatre popcorn, you can purchase an old-style popcorn popper as an added bonus. They cost anywhere from $100 to $250, and the smaller ones can be placed on a modest-sized table, while others can be 1.2 metres tall and come with old fashioned wheels. Cleaning them can be a chore, though, so keep that in mind.