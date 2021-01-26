How to Make Epic Mayo in 2 Minutes

A good quality mayonnaise is a beautiful thing. Pop it in your sandwich. Pair it with some hot chips. Or if you want to really impress someone, mix it with some corn, coriander and cotija cheese (and a little chilli) for DIY elote (Mexican grilled corn).

I don’t know about you guys, but I’ve never made the stuff from scratch before. So, when I saw this recipe by Khanh Ong from his new book A Gay Guy’s Guide to Life, Love, Food, I felt compelled to share it.

You see, this little recipe, as Ong shares, takes only two minutes and it’s a neat trick you can use to wow guests the next time you have people over for a meal. Want to try it out for yourselves?

Here’s Khanh Ong’s 2-Minute Mayo recipe:

What you’ll need (makes around 400g):

1 egg

2 teaspoons dijon mustard

2 teaspoons white wine vinegar

Juice of 1/2 lemon

Large pine of sea salt

300 ml neutral oil (such as grapeseed)

Directions:

Crack the egg carefully into the blending container that comes with your stick blender (if you don’t have the container, you just want something with high sides and a small base – like a measuring jug). Add the mustard, vinegar, lemon juice and salt. Lower the stick blender into the container, but not all the way to the bottom, so the egg remains unbroken. Add the oil and blitz, lifting the blender up out of the container as you do so. Once you can see ribbons of creamy mayo forming, put the blender down the bottom of the container to incorporate the egg. Continue to blitz for 30 seconds until everything has smoothly emulsified into a thick mayo, lifting the blender as you go to ensure everything’s well combined. The mayo will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for 3-5 days.

Hot tip: If you want to make this recipe “sexy AF” Ong suggests adding lime zest, or smoked paprika, cumin and coriander to it – he says even anchovies work well. Just add in your flavourings before the oil. Just be aware that if you’re adding “ingredients that might release liquid, such as fresh herbs, you may need to add more oil to help emulsify”.