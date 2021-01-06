How to Land a $250 Credit With Your Google Pixel 4a Purchase

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re in the market for a new Android phone, listen up, because Telstra has dropped a new deal that will make purchasing a new mobile a fair bit more affordable.

The major telco has announced a sweet bonus for those seeking to take home the Google Pixel 4a with 5G. Sign up for one of these phones, and Telstra will give you a $250 welcome credit. Not too shabby, right?

The deal is available only for the 128GB Google Pixel 4a with 5G, which can be purchased outright, or paid for through a 12-month contract (with $66.58 per month in repayments), or a 24-month contract (with $33.29 per month in repayments).

If you’re interested in signing up to this sweet little Android deal from Telstra, we’ve pulled together a list of available plans featuring the Google Pixel 4a with 5G.

The cheapest available deal is the $55 Small Mobile Plan, which comes to $88.29 per month with the plan and phone cost. The plan will get you 40GB in data and interest-free payments on the phone for 24 months.

This is followed by Telstra’s $65 Medium Mobile Plan, which will set you back $98.29 per month with the Google Pixel. It includes 80GB of data.

Check out the list of available Telstra plans featuring the Google Pixel 4a with 5G here:

The $250 welcome credit is applied to your account before your second bill and works out to be the equivalent of essentially getting two months of free service (and then some) depending on your plan. Customers also get 20,000 bonus Telstra Plus points, provided they join Telstra Plus within 30 days of signing up to the service.

This offer is available until January 18, 2021.

If this deal isn’t quite for you, and you want to hear about available mobile phone plan deals instead, check out our write up on the best-value SIM-only plans on the market at the moment, here.