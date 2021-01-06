How to Grow a Pineapple From the Top Rather Than Throwing It Out

I bloody well love fresh pineapple. Sure, there’s a bit of effort in carving the golden goodness, but you cannot beat the flavour of real fresh pineapple when it’s in season. And once you’re done scoffing the fruit, the joy doesn’t end there.

Here’s how to grow a pineapple from the top:

You can start with just a regular pineapple from the supermarket, though it can be harder to find them with tops on these days. Primarily because they’re easier to transport and display in-store without the bulky crowns, but also because producers know they can grow pineapples from those tops that most people just chuck in the bin.

There are a couple of ways you can grow a pineapple from the top. One is to let the cutting dry out and then pop it in a tray of seedling mix soil and wait for the roots to form. But for me, the hydroponic method works best because you can clearly see when it’s ready to plant.

Pop the pineapple top in a jar of water, making sure the base is submerged. Leave it in a sunny spot – I find the kitchen window or bathroom work well. You’ll need to change the water every couple of days so it doesn’t get manky. The roots will start to show in a couple of weeks and when there’s a decent mass of them, you can plant the pineapple top in a pot with some seedling mix soil.

I keep my pineapple plants in larger pots in the carport because my area has clay-heavy soil and frosts in winter – not ideal for pineapple growing. But this sheltered yet sunny spot works a treat.

You will need to be very patient because it can take a few years before your pineapple top produces a fully grown pineapple. But trust me, the wait is worth it. Plus, when the new plant does produce a pineapple, it will also come with offshoots or “pups” that you can cut off and grow into more plants.