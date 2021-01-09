Get Paid to Ditch All Screens in a Secluded Airbnb for 72 Hours

If your new year’s resolution was to cut down on your screen time — how’s that working out for you? It’s barely a week old, and 2021 has already been a nonstop stream of major news events demanding our attention and the constant refreshing of our news feeds.

Whether you want or desperately need to do a digital detox, you may be interested in learning more about an opportunity to spend 72 hours completely unplugged in a secluded Airbnb with snacks, gas money and a paycheck to boot. Here’s what to know.

The trip

The person (and their optional plus-one) selected for this adventure will spend three nights in a secluded Airbnb. They’ll also get a $US200 ($257) stipend for gas and a delivery of snacks for their stay. Aside from logging exactly zero hours of screen time, the winner will also be responsible for completing a series of tasks (more on that below). Then, at the end of the excursion, they’ll get a $US200 ($257) cash bonus for resisting their beloved devices. The whole package is valued up to $US2,021 ($2,597).

Rules and requirements

In addition to being a U.S. resident over the age of 18 and agreeing to the terms & conditions of the challenge, the chosen person must adhere to the following rules:

Leaving digital devices of all types in your vehicle

Avoiding any screens or devices that happen to be in your Airbnb

Keeping a daily journal of your experience

Completing a short mindfulness exercise each day (Trips To Discover will provide some expert advice)

Snapping shots of your favourite moments with a (provided) single-use camera

How to apply

All you need to do for a shot at this getaway is fill out this form, including explaining:

Why you need to unplug and refresh in 2021

How you anticipate this trip will affect your mood going into the new year

Applications will be accepted until 11:59 pm PST on January 31, 2021. Good luck!