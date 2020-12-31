Get Deeply Discounted Doughnuts at Krispy Kreme Today Through Sunday

If you’re still figuring out how to ring in the new year, Krispy Kreme would like to humbly suggest feasting on doughnuts. And not just any doughnuts — their melt-in-your-mouth original glazed doughnuts. To make these treats more accessible, Krispy Kreme is offering them at a special price.

In fact, they’re calling it the “Four Days of Glaze” — a period that begins today (Thursday, December 31, 2020) and ends on Sunday (January 3, 2021). Here’s what to know about the discounted doughnuts and how you can get your hands on some.

How to get cheap(er) Krispy Kreme doughnuts

Here’s the deal: During the Four Days of Glaze, customers can get two dozens of Krispy Kreme’s original glazed doughnuts for $US12 ($16) (total). The offer is available via pickup, drive-thru and in-shop at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the U.S. (Sorry — not this time, Canada.) One Krispy Kreme shop that is definitely not a participating location is the one in Times Square, but there’s no reason to be in that area this weekend anyway.

Not sure if your local branch is participating? You can find that information here, on the company’s website, along with each location’s hours of operation, distance from where you live, and whether or not they currently have hot doughnuts in the store.

The site also provides a quick link for those who want to order their food online. But be warned: While you can take advantage of the Four Days of Glaze deal when you order online, it is not valid for delivery orders. If you want those cheap doughnuts, you’re going to have to put in at least a little effort.

And as tempting as it may be to go buck wild with doughnuts, the offer comes with limitations — though it’s not entirely clear what they are. The Krispy Kreme website itself says that customers are limited to “two redemptions” of the deal, but doesn’t specify whether that’s per day, per visit, or throughout the entire Four Days of Glaze. Meanwhile, the company’s press release says that “guests can purchase up to two per day,” referring to the offer. Either way, that’s a lot of doughnuts.

Happy Four Days of Glaze to all who celebrate.