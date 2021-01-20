Get an Extra Year of Repairs for Your Older MacBook’s Display

Apple is extending free repair eligibility for several older MacBook models facing known screen issues.

First, Apple has extended the 13-inch MacBook Pro’s Backlight Service Program by a year. The program offers free repairs for select 2016, 2017, and 2018 MacBook Pros with backlight malfunctions. The program started May 2019, and Apple extended the free repair eligibility window to either five years since the first retail sale, or three years since the repair program started — whichever is longer. This means customers now have until at least May 2022 to get their older MacBook Pro’s backlight replaced.

The other extension is to the Anti-Reflective Coating Repair Function for 12-inch MacBooks and MacBook Pros with Retina Displays (12-inch variants released in 2016 and 2017). This issue has been around for almost nine years, but Apple started offering free repairs for affected customers back in 2015, and then extended coverage in 2017. Apple plans to continue offering free repairs to U.S. customers according to an internal memo obtained and verified by MacRumors, but it won’t be announcing the extension publicly.

If your older 13-inch MacBook Pro’s backlight is malfunctioning, or your 12-Inch MacBook or MacBook Pro’s anti-reflective coating is damaged, you can submit a claim through Apple’s Support website to begin the repair process. From there you can take your broken MacBook to your local Apple store or authorised service provider, or mail it to Apple.

Note that all 12-inch MacBooks and MacBook Pros have to be mailed to Apple’s support centre even if you take them to a shop in person, so repairs for these models will take longer. MacRumors estimates it could take up to a week to get your MacBook back after sending it in.

You can also request a refund for the cost of repairs if you’ve already paid to fix either of these issues. To qualify, your MacBook needs to be eligible for the applicable repairs program and you will need a receipt for the repairs.