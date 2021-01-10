Level Up Your Life

Feast Your Eyes on New Photos of the ‘Grand Canyon of Mars’

Elizabeth Yuko

Published 4 hours ago: January 11, 2021 at 1:00 am -
Filed to:mars
photosspace
Feast Your Eyes on New Photos of the ‘Grand Canyon of Mars’
Photo: NASA/University of Arizona

There’s still so much we don’t know about Mars, but thanks to some recently released photos, we’ve gotten a much better look at the Red Planet’s equivalent of the Grand Canyon. Although, that’s not exactly accurate: the one on Mars — called Valles Marineris — is nearly 10 times as long and three times as deep as ours on Earth. And while scientists still don’t know how the canyon formed, these new images from ongoing research at the University of Arizona (UA) in Tucson provides a few more clues. Here’s how to take a look at the out-of-this-world (sorry) photos.

Photo: Vadim Sadovski, Shutterstock

Catch a Rare Three-Planet Conjunction of Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn All Weekend

After spending the week glued to the TV and our devices, we could all use a break from screens. Fortunately the night sky has a whole weekend’s worth of entertainment lined up for us, in the form of a rare three-planet conjunction featuring Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn. The last time...

Read more

What makes this canyon so special?

Basically, it’s two things: it’s massive and mysterious. Per Space.com:

Known as Valles Marineris, this system of deep, vast canyons runs more than 2,500 miles (4,000 km) along the Martian equator, spanning nearly a quarter of the planet’s circumference. This gash in the bedrock of Mars is nearly 10 times as long as Earth’s Grand Canyon and three times deeper, making it the single largest canyon in the solar system and…one of the most mysterious.

Given how hot and dry it is up on Mars, scientists don’t think that Valles Marineris was carved out by running water, like the Grand Canyon. Although, researchers from the European Space Agency (ESA) have said that there is evidence that flowing water may have deepened some of the canyon’s existing channels — though that would have been hundreds of millions of years ago.

How to see the new images of the canyon on Mars

These are the latest photos released using an incredibly high-resolution camera called HiRISE (short for High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment) that’s aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. To check out these, or any of the other photos of the canyon (or taken from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter), visit the University of Arizona in Tucson’s HiRISE website.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.