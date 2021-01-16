Enter to Win a $US50,000 ($64,910) Backyard Gym

The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard on gym-goers. (I am not one of them, but multiple fit sources have confirmed this.) It’s not that gyms are closed — they’re technically still an option, but maybe you’re not into working out with a mask on, surrounded by a bunch of people forcefully exhaling as they exercise.

If that’s the case, the logical next step is to bring your workout home. But when you’re used to lifting weights or using certain machines, all the YouTube videos and soup-can exercises on the internet aren’t going to cut it. And not everyone has the spare cash sitting around to design and build their ideal at-home gym. But you can enter a contest to win a $US50,000 ($64,910) backyard gym. Here’s how.

What you’d get

The winner of the contest will receive a backyard “Shred Shed” worth upwards of $US50,000 ($64,910), which “will feature all the amenities of a gym with the minimal footprint of a shed and will be designed to help athletes carve out the mental and physical space for a workout,” according to an email from Muscle Milk, who is behind the contest. And if you miss out on the mini gym, there will also be 50 secondary winners who’ll get a kettlebell and 24-pack of Muscle Milk.

The Shred Shed is approximately 3.05 m wide by 2.44 m deep and 3.05 m in height with a 1.22 m deck on the front, and its equipment and amenities may include but are not limited to:

One (1) adjustable workout bench

One (1) deep muscle recovery tool

One (1) set of resistance bands

One (1) squat rack system with plate weights

PLYO cushion

One (1) iPad for training programs (including a one-year subscription to a California Strength training program)

One (1) Punching or training bag (weighted base)

One (1) exercise bike

Medicine ball and kettlebell sets of various sizes, with racks

One (1) yoga mat and multiple blocks

One (1) refrigerator

One (1) set of bluetooth speakers

Rubber gym flooring throughout the shed

How to enter

First of all, you’re going to need a backyard or some sort of outdoor space to accommodate this shed gym — so there’s that. You also have to be a legal resident of the United States and at least 18 years old when you enter (except in Alabama and Nebraska, where you have to be 19).

Otherwise, visit UpgradeYourStrength.com and fill out the form, including explaining in 500 characters or fewer how the gym shed would help you “own your strength.” You’ll also have to submit a photo that shows how you adapted your approach to fitness in 2020. You may enter the contest a maximum of once a day.

Contestants will be judged based on how much it seems like they’ll benefit from the gym shed, the creativity of their approach to fitness, and the quality of their photo. Winners will be selected and notified after the contest closes on February 5, 2021.