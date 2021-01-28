Fall in Love With These Valentine’s Day Deals on eBay and Catch

Valentines Day is just around the corner. There’s still plenty of time to order something for that special someone in your life and have it delivered before the big day. Here are some of the best Valentine’s Day deals available on eBay and Catch, so you can be thoughtful in advance rather than leaving things to the last moment.
eBay’s Valentine’s Day deals
There’s a few sweet deals currently available on eBay, made even sweeter by their offering of 15% off selected items for all eBay Plus members during its Valentine’s Day sale (discount ends January 28). You’ll need to sign up for a membership if you haven’t already (the first month is free, hint hint).
Even without that extra discount, there’s some fantastic Valentine’s Day bargains available “For Him” and “For Her”. To save you some time, we’ve looked through all of them to get you the best gift ideas.
- Citizen dress watch – now $125 (down from $375)
- Everfit multi-station gym – now $189.95 (down from $425.95)
- Devanti 24″ LED TV – now $179.95 (down from $568.95)
- Beats by Dre Studio3 wireless headphones – now $357.28 (down from $449.95)
- Devanti Handheld Vacuum Cleaner – now $97.90 (down from $387.95)
- Global Kyoto 7-piece Knife Set with Block – now $539.80 (down from $1,049)
- Sheridan Oriental Spice Mini Room Diffuser and Two Mini Room Candles Set – now $67.96 (down from $79.95)
- Happycall Double Sided Frying Pan – now $47.99 (down from $59.99)
- Devanti Electric Stand Mixer – now $79.90 (down from $329.95)
Catch’s Valentine’s Day deals
When it comes to holiday’s, Catch is always reliable source of bargains. Valentine’s Day is no different, with the online retailer offering plenty of deals. They’ve also sorted the deals by “For Him” and “For Her“, and we’ve sort through the hundreds of gift ideas to give you the best bargains on offer.
Catch is also some huge savings on a wide range of watches from brands like Casio, Hugo Boss and Guess.
Some of the Valentine’s Day deals include:
- Nintendo Switch Console – now $399 (down from $469)
- Maxwell & Williams 750mL/270mL Verona Crystal Whisky Set – now $79.95 (down from $129.95)
- George Foreman Indoor/Outdoor BBQ Grill – now $128 (down from $149)
- Earnshaw Men’s 44mm Automatic Longitude Leather Watch – now $189 (down from $599)
- LENOXX IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – now $52 (down from $129.95)
- SONIQ 32″ HD LED LCD TV – now $199 (down from $299)
- Winstonne Men’s 40mm Kayden Stainless Steel Band Watch – now $39.99 (down from $120)
- Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High-Top Shoe (White) – now $69 (down from $120)
- Hairstyla Move Cordless Hair Straightener – now $29 (down from $59.99)
- Healthy Choice 12L Digital Air Fryer – now $109 (down from $223)
- Lenoxx 5L Powerful Mix Master Stand Mixer – now $84 (down from $199.95)
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $325 (down from $499)
- Crosley Voyager Portable Bluetooth Turntable – now $178 (down from $229.90)
- Global Kyoto 7-piece Knife Set with Block – now $389 (down from $1,049.99)
- Lancôme La Vie Est Belle EDP Perfume 50mL – now $103 (down from $150)
- YSL Black Opium EDP Perfume 90mL – now $145 (down from $225)
- Marc Jacobs Daisy Dream EDT 100mL – now $72.95 (down from $120)
- GUESS Night For Men EDT Perfume 100mL – now $36 (down from $69)
- Paco Rabanne Invictus For Men EDT 100mL – now $89.99 (down from $135)
