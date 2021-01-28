Fall in Love With These Valentine’s Day Deals on eBay and Catch

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Valentines Day is just around the corner. There’s still plenty of time to order something for that special someone in your life and have it delivered before the big day. Here are some of the best Valentine’s Day deals available on eBay and Catch, so you can be thoughtful in advance rather than leaving things to the last moment.

eBay’s Valentine’s Day deals

There’s a few sweet deals currently available on eBay, made even sweeter by their offering of 15% off selected items for all eBay Plus members during its Valentine’s Day sale (discount ends January 28). You’ll need to sign up for a membership if you haven’t already (the first month is free, hint hint).

Even without that extra discount, there’s some fantastic Valentine’s Day bargains available “For Him” and “For Her”. To save you some time, we’ve looked through all of them to get you the best gift ideas.

Catch’s Valentine’s Day deals

When it comes to holiday’s, Catch is always reliable source of bargains. Valentine’s Day is no different, with the online retailer offering plenty of deals. They’ve also sorted the deals by “For Him” and “For Her“, and we’ve sort through the hundreds of gift ideas to give you the best bargains on offer.

Catch is also some huge savings on a wide range of watches from brands like Casio, Hugo Boss and Guess.

Some of the Valentine’s Day deals include: