Dolly Parton Has the Perfect Response When People Ask Why She Doesn’t Have Kids

We stan Dolly Parton. The musician, actress and incredibly philanthropist (who has been instrumental in pushing forward research on Covid-19) has more than proven that she is an absolute rock star. Her career has spanned more than five decades, and in that time she’s been able to amass an unusually diverse and devoted fan base. (This is the subject of the excellent podcast Dolly Parton’s America, in case you’re looking for a deep dive into her life and career.)

Parton is a music icon, and she’s a woman who has never shied away from sharing her opinion. So in honour of her 75th birthday, we’d take a look back at one of her more poignant statements.

Despite writing, recording and performing countless songs, establishing an acting career, and being a prominent philanthropist, Parton still — at the age of 75 — is asked about the fact that she does not have children. This is a topic she has addressed innumerable times over the years, including in a recent interview with Oprah Winfrey. If you find yourself in a similar position (asked about why you don’t have kids — not being a living legend in conversation with Oprah), you may want to borrow one of her responses.

What Dolly Parton has to say about not having children

First, Parton discusses how different aspects of her personal life has given her the space she needed to be so productive professionally. “Since I had no kids, and my husband was pretty independent, I had freedom,” she told Winfrey. “So I think a big part of my whole success is the fact that I was free to work.”

Back in 2017, when a still-employed Matt Lauer asked about her lack of children — and the fact that kids seem to love her — Parton made the very valid point that it’s entirely possible to have a great rapport with kids and not be a mother yourself. And in addition to growing up in a large family, she has also been a part of the lives of millions of children through her Imagination Library, which has given away nearly 1.5 million books, and counting.

This came up again in Parton’s recent interview with Winfrey:

I didn’t have children because I believed that God didn’t mean for me to have kids so everybody’s kids could be mine, so I could do things like Imagination Library because if I hadn’t had the freedom to work, I wouldn’t have done all the things I’ve done. I wouldn’t be in a position to do all of the things I’m doing now.

To be clear, you don’t owe it to anyone to explain why you’re not a parent, but if you find yourself in a position (especially over the holidays) where it’s easier to end the conversation with a response, you may want to borrow some version of Parton’s.

It doesn’t necessarily have to include God or starting your own Imagination Library (though that couldn’t hurt), but pointing out that there are plenty of other meaningful ways to contribute to the world that don’t involve being a parent may help.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.