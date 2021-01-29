Toast Love With the Best Places To Buy Alcohol Online for Valentine’s Day

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Valentine’s Day is nearly here and if you’re looking forward to sharing a drink with your loved ones, you’re not alone. If you want to avoid the mad rush of everyone stocking up on drinks at the bottle shop, getting alcohol delivered to your front door couldn’t be easier.

If you want to get a slab of your favourite beer or a few bottles of bubbles, you’re flushed with options. You can practically get everything you need for a memorable Valentine’s night without leaving the house (the cooking is entirely on you though, we can’t help you there).

READ MORE Do Different Kinds Of Alcohol Make You Different Kinds Of Drunk?

Liquor Chains

BWS will deliver seven days a week, and will charge a flat fee of $10 for any orders over $20 (up to a limit of 10 boxes per customer). There’s also free in-store pickups for all online orders. If you’re looking to get a little something extra, there are some exclusive deals available through their app.

Order from BWS here.

Dan Murphy’s delivery rates start at $6.90, with a 30-minute click and collect service to all online orders. If you live in a selected metro area, they’re also offering delivery within two hours.

Order from Dan Murphy’s here.

Vintage Cellars are providing weekday delivery between 9-5pm, along with free delivery on wine and spirit orders over $150. They also have 60-minute click and collect, and a few decent specials going as well, such as 2-for-$30 on selected wines.

Order from Vintage Cellars here.

First Choice Liquor offer a 60-minute click and collect option for all online deliveries, as well as free delivery on wine and spirits over $150.

Order from First Choice Liquor here.

Liquorland are providing free delivery on all orders over $100, along with an impressive 30-minute click and collect service to all online orders.

Order from Liquorland here.

READ MORE How to Watch the NRL 2020 Season, Online and Free

Other Delivery Services

VinoMofo are one of Australia’s boldest champions of locally produced, artisanal wines. If you order three or more cases, they’ll give you free delivery. If the bottle you’ve ordered doesn’t tickle your fancy, they also offer free returns.

Order from VinoMofo here.

Menulog have become synonymous with home food delivery, but did you know they’re also a decent option for alcohol delivery? Depending on your location, you can order your drinks through a variety of liquor stores.

Order from Menulog here.

Amazon have some decent deals on selected drinks, and if you spend at least $39 on eligible items you’ll get free delivery. If you sign up for an Amazon Prime membership you can get free delivery with no minimum purchase, along with faster delivery times.

Order from Amazon here.

Similar to Menulog, the DoorDash app will let you to pick whatever takes your fancy from a range of available restaurants and stores.

Order from DoorDash here.