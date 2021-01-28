15 Thoughtful Valentine’s Gifts for Every Relationship Stage

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Valentine’s Day is inching closer and you might still be scratching your head over the perfect gift. It could be your first celebration together or your 31st – no matter how long it’s been, shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts never gets easier.

Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up our top picks of gifts for the big day. From experience vouchers to cocktail making sets and chocolate covered strawberries, we’ve thought of everything.

Help them to relax and unwind with this aromatherapy diffuser set. It looks great in the bedroom and comes with a variety of functions that make it stand out from the rest.

Buy it here.

A beautiful necklace symbolising your love, who wouldn’t swoon over that?

Buy it here.

The perfect way to protect your AirPods and stand out from the rest.

Buy it here.

Run them a bath and give them the ultimate night of indulgence with this thoughtful pack.

Buy it here.

Capture all your amazing memories together and keep them as polaroids. It’s one of the sweetest gifts you could give.

Buy it here.

Been looking for a way to drown out their shower singing? This is it.

Buy it here.

Choc-dipped strawberries on Valentine’s Day are a match made in heaven. It’d be rude not to.

Buy it here.

Spice up your romantic night with this sex game designed to unlock your inner fantasies.

Buy it here.

It may land on the pricier side but this is one gift you’ll never forget. Designed especially for couples, this clitoral stimulator and dual vibrator will bring you closer together than ever before.

Buy it here.

A delicious triple-scented candle of orange blossom, jasmine and coconut. It’s the vacation you wish you could take them on.

Buy it here.

Sometimes the best gift of all isn’t physical, it’s an experience. Red Balloon have an epic lineup of couple experiences including a night at Holey Moley, painting classes and wine tastings. Take your pick.

Buy an experience voucher under $100 here.

An at-home massager is a dream gift for anyone who’s stressed, sore or just looking to relax.

Buy it here.

You’ll be the sweetest couple on the beach with this fun umbrella.

Buy it here.

Get shaken and stirred all night long with this extensive cocktail making kit. G&T, anyone?

Buy it here.

This high-tech razor can be used wet or dry giving him a clean, comfortable shave.

Buy it here.