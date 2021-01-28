Level Up Your Life

15 Thoughtful Valentine’s Gifts for Every Relationship Stage

Published 2 hours ago: January 28, 2021 at 4:19 pm -
Image: iStock
Valentine’s Day is inching closer and you might still be scratching your head over the perfect gift. It could be your first celebration together or your 31st – no matter how long it’s been, shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts never gets easier.

Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up our top picks of gifts for the big day. From experience vouchers to cocktail making sets and chocolate covered strawberries, we’ve thought of everything.

ECO. Stone Diffuser & Essential Oil Blends, $130

Image: The Iconic

Help them to relax and unwind with this aromatherapy diffuser set. It looks great in the bedroom and comes with a variety of functions that make it stand out from the rest.

Buy it here. 

Daniel Wellington Elan Unity Necklace in Rose Gold, $129

Image: The Iconic

A beautiful necklace symbolising your love, who wouldn’t swoon over that?

Buy it here.

Metallic AirPods Case in Black, $39.95 

Image: The Iconic

The perfect way to protect your AirPods and stand out from the rest.

Buy it here. 

Peggy Sue Self-Care Trio, $52 

Image: The Iconic

Run them a bath and give them the ultimate night of indulgence with this thoughtful pack.

Buy it here. 

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11, $85.30 

Capture all your amazing memories together and keep them as polaroids. It’s one of the sweetest gifts you could give.

Buy it here. 

Waterproof Shower Speaker, $39.99

Image: Amazon

Been looking for a way to drown out their shower singing? This is it.

Buy it here. 

12 Chocolate Dipped Strawberries, $52 

Image: Edible Blooms

Choc-dipped strawberries on Valentine’s Day are a match made in heaven. It’d be rude not to.

Buy it here. 

Sex Marks The Spot Couples Game, $36.95

Image: Lovehoney

Spice up your romantic night with this sex game designed to unlock your inner fantasies.

Buy it here. 

Womanizer X We-Vibe Golden Moments Limited Edition Pleasure Collection, $469.95

Image: Lovehoney

It may land on the pricier side but this is one gift you’ll never forget. Designed especially for couples, this clitoral stimulator and dual vibrator will bring you closer together than ever before.

Buy it here. 

Glasshouse Sunrise in Capri Candle, $54.95 

Image: Glasshouse

A delicious triple-scented candle of orange blossom, jasmine and coconut. It’s the vacation you wish you could take them on.

Buy it here. 

Red Balloon Gift Voucher

Image: Red Balloon

Sometimes the best gift of all isn’t physical, it’s an experience. Red Balloon have an epic lineup of couple experiences including a night at Holey Moley, painting classes and wine tastings. Take your pick.

Buy an experience voucher under $100 here. 

HoMedics Physio Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun, $99

Image: Catch

An at-home massager is a dream gift for anyone who’s stressed, sore or just looking to relax.

Buy it here. 

Fruit Salad Beach Umbrella, $220 

Image: Catch

You’ll be the sweetest couple on the beach with this fun umbrella.

Buy it here. 

23-Piece Stainless Steel Cocktail Set, $89

Image: Catch

Get shaken and stirred all night long with this extensive cocktail making kit. G&T, anyone?

Buy it here. 

Philips Electric Shaver, $84.15 

Image: Myer

This high-tech razor can be used wet or dry giving him a clean, comfortable shave.

Buy it here. 

