15 Thoughtful Valentine’s Gifts for Every Relationship Stage

Valentine’s Day is inching closer and you might still be scratching your head over the perfect gift. It could be your first celebration together or your 31st – no matter how long it’s been, shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts never gets easier.
Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you and rounded up our top picks of gifts for the big day. From experience vouchers to cocktail making sets and chocolate covered strawberries, we’ve thought of everything.
ECO. Stone Diffuser & Essential Oil Blends, $130
Help them to relax and unwind with this aromatherapy diffuser set. It looks great in the bedroom and comes with a variety of functions that make it stand out from the rest.
Daniel Wellington Elan Unity Necklace in Rose Gold, $129
A beautiful necklace symbolising your love, who wouldn’t swoon over that?
Metallic AirPods Case in Black, $39.95
The perfect way to protect your AirPods and stand out from the rest.
Peggy Sue Self-Care Trio, $52
Run them a bath and give them the ultimate night of indulgence with this thoughtful pack.
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11, $85.30
Capture all your amazing memories together and keep them as polaroids. It’s one of the sweetest gifts you could give.
Waterproof Shower Speaker, $39.99
Been looking for a way to drown out their shower singing? This is it.
12 Chocolate Dipped Strawberries, $52
Choc-dipped strawberries on Valentine’s Day are a match made in heaven. It’d be rude not to.
Sex Marks The Spot Couples Game, $36.95
Spice up your romantic night with this sex game designed to unlock your inner fantasies.
Womanizer X We-Vibe Golden Moments Limited Edition Pleasure Collection, $469.95
It may land on the pricier side but this is one gift you’ll never forget. Designed especially for couples, this clitoral stimulator and dual vibrator will bring you closer together than ever before.
Glasshouse Sunrise in Capri Candle, $54.95
A delicious triple-scented candle of orange blossom, jasmine and coconut. It’s the vacation you wish you could take them on.
Red Balloon Gift Voucher
Sometimes the best gift of all isn’t physical, it’s an experience. Red Balloon have an epic lineup of couple experiences including a night at Holey Moley, painting classes and wine tastings. Take your pick.
Buy an experience voucher under $100 here.
HoMedics Physio Deep Tissue Percussion Massage Gun, $99
An at-home massager is a dream gift for anyone who’s stressed, sore or just looking to relax.
Fruit Salad Beach Umbrella, $220
You’ll be the sweetest couple on the beach with this fun umbrella.
23-Piece Stainless Steel Cocktail Set, $89
Get shaken and stirred all night long with this extensive cocktail making kit. G&T, anyone?
Philips Electric Shaver, $84.15
This high-tech razor can be used wet or dry giving him a clean, comfortable shave.
