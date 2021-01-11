The Best Subscriptions to Give You Back the Time Spent on Life Admin

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

I don’t know about you, but the ridiculously high stress levels of 2020 have made one thing clear to me going forward. I don’t want to deal with unnecessary difficulties where I can avoid them.

If my mind and body are going to have to handle the weight of a global pandemic, then you better believe I’m not going to let some stupid annoyance like running out of toilet paper further mess up my cognitive load. No, sir.

One way to help streamline your everyday life is to sign up to a bunch of set-and-forget subscriptions that’ll have your boring ol’ life admin running like clockwork. If you too are looking to de-stress in 2021, here is a list of options to consider.

Home subscriptions:

This list could go on forever, but here are a few useful subscriptions that’ll help around the house.

Zero Co

These guys deliver eco-friendly cleaning products to your door. The cleaning products are housed in bottles made of plastic waste taken from the ocean, and with your order, you’ll receive a refill bottle made from recycled materials. Once you’ve poured the contents of your refill bottle into the main container, return the empty refill bottle to Zero Co who will top it up for next time (and the time after that, and the time after that).

Koh Cleaning

Okay not technically a set-and-forget subscription, but these guys will also send eco-friendly cleaning products to your door, as well as refill packs for when you’re running low.

Coffee subscriptions:

There are loads of these available, so here’s a few to get you started.

Nespresso

You can sign up for 1, 2 or 3 capsule per day monthly subscriptions, each of which will offer you your 4th month free (at the time of publishing) when you sign up.

The tiers are priced at $25, $50 and $75 per month.

AllPress

Choose your coffee type, size and grind, then you can either buy your brew once-off or sign up for a subscription at a discounted price. This can be as often as weekly deliveries or as spread out as once a month.

Wine subscriptions:

Vinomofo

These guys offer two clubs: the MOFO club ($179 per pack) and the Black Market club ($139 per pack). You can choose how often you’d like the wine to be delivered, and have the boxes tailored to your tastes.

Health and hygiene subscriptions:

This is another popular area. There are oodles (wow, haven’t used that word like, ever before) of options in this space, so know there are loads more where these came from.

Amazon

It’s worth noting that when buying products from Amazon (like body wash, hand soap and so on) you can select a subscription option for the product. You can choose the frequency of the deliveries, and sweet bonus: it’ll get you a discounted price.

Toothcrush

These cute, eco-friendly toothbrushes are delivered as a timely reminder that your old brush is past its prime. Because admit it, you’d forget otherwise. You can choose to have your deliveries sent quarterly or every two months, and memberships can be tailored to the number of people living in your home.

Prices start at $35 per year for one adult.

Vitable

Take a quiz to find out which vitamins are right for your body, then have them delivered to you monthly. Easy.

Kin Fertility

Kin offers a fully virtual contraceptive prescription experience, which is pretty incredible if you’re a time-poor modern individual. You’ll be paired up with a GP for an online consultation, and they’ll talk you through contraceptive options like the pill before setting you up with a prescription. You’ll then have your prescription delivered to you (usually it’s quarterly).

I personally use this (not for review or part of an affiliate partnership) and find it very convenient. However, it’s with checking in with your personal GP about any new medications and what’s right for you.

Pilot

This company is connected to Kin fertility (they exist under the same parent business, Eucalyptus) but focuses on men’s health. Here, you can sign up for subscriptions to treatments for sexual health and hair loss treatment options.

These involve an assessment with an Aussie doctor and are discreetly shipped to your home. Again, please be sure to chat with your personal GP whenever it comes to new medications.

Software

Okay, this is another Eucalyptus health brand. I know it’s a lot, but they offer some really cool services. This is a skincare subscription where you get a skin consultation online with a dermatologist, then can have your skincare shipped to you regularly from that point. Same as above, just chat with your doctor first if you have any reservations.

Who Gives A Crap

Never worry about empty shelves at the supermarket again. Who Gives A Crap is a subscription service for TP that happens to be plastic-free. The company also donates 50 per cent of their profits towards building toilets in communities that need them.

How We Roll

These guys also deal in eco-friendly TP, but also stock paper towels; compostable dog poop bags; bin liners and tissues. They’ll also plant one tree for every box of product sold. Pretty sweet, no?

Dollar Shave Club

When was the last time you updated your razor? These guys will quiz you on your shaving needs (on all parts of the body – so it’s not gender-specific) and from there will give you a recommendation on razor and product combos for your bod. Delivery dates are flexible and you can cancel whenever. More here.

Juuni

Period products regularly delivered to you? Tell me more. Design your perfect period pack, place your order and have it shipped free on the reg.

Jonny

Get condoms and other sex-related bits (like lube) discreetly delivered to your casa so you never need to do a late-night run to 7/11 again. These guys also come with biodegradable bags for disposals, and they donate $1 from every pack sold online.

And there you have it. Our list of nifty subscriptions to help 2021 become more of a breeze for you all.

Got any other useful subscriptions we should know about? Let us know in the comments section.