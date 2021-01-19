These Handheld Steamers Are So Good You’ll Forget You Own an Iron

I don’t know about you, but the thought of ironing really rubs me the wrong way. I’d rather just wear my clothes with wrinkles in them tbh. However, recently I was introduced to handheld steamers, and let me tell you, that’s where it’s at, folks. They’re perfect for when you can’t be both to whip out the iron, and they do just as good a job, if not better.

These compact, easy steamers will leave your clothes wrinkle-free while the high temperature steam also removes cigarette, food and body odours and kills up to 99.9% of bacteria. Win, Win!

Ahead, we’ve rounded up 8 of the best handheld steamers that you can have delivered straight to your door. Never have wrinkly clothes again!

Philips Steam&Go Handheld Garment Steamer, $99

This compact, easy steamer features a SmartFlow heated plate for better steaming results, as well as automatic continuous steam for easy de-wrinkling, a brush accessory for thicker fabrics and vertical and horizontal steaming capabilities. It also comes with a detachable water tank for easy filling and a heat-resistant bag for easy storage.

ALXDR Handheld Steamer, $61.55

This powerful and portable steamer offers multi-function use. Not only will it steam your clothes effortlessly, but the high-temperature steam also removes cigarette, food and body odours while killing up to 99.9% of bacteria.

Kambrook KSS120GRN Swiftsteam Garment Steamer, $49

This Kambrook SwiftSteam Garment Steamer effortlessly removes creases and wrinkles from garments, refreshing them in minutes. It has a stainless steel steam plate with six steam holes, an 1100 watt power for fast heat up, and a fully detachable 250ml water tank for easy filling.

ALXDR Handheld Steamer, $74.86

Aside from steaming your clothes, this mini steamer also has an automatic shut-off function, meaning you’ll never have to worry that you might have accidentally left it on and burnt the house down.

WiredLux Clothes Steamer SteamSmart S200 Pro, $62.99

This handheld clothes steamer helps remove wrinkles safely, even the most delicate of fabrics. It heats up in as little as 25 seconds for 10 minutes of continuous steam, removing deep creases effortlessly.

XMZFQ 1500w Handheld Clothes Steamer, $89.16

If you’re not super handy with a steamer, this one’s for you. It comes with an auto shut-off function and overheat protection, meaning you’ll never burn a hole through for favourite white shirt.

TECHVIDA Handheld Garment Steamer, $28.99

TECHVIDA’s ultra-portable steamer allows you to steam your clothes to perfection in under 1 minute, leaving them wrinkle-free. It also doubles as a fabric duster so you can clean your lounge, bedding and pillows with ease.

ALXDR Handheld Steamer for Clothes, $57.59

Every garment you wear will be forever wrinkle-free with this little handheld steamer. Producing up to 800 watts of heating power in less than 60-seconds, it’s the perfect way to steam your clothes, upholstery, drapery, bedding and more.