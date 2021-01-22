8 Facial Cleansing Brushes That Will Give Your Skin a Deep Clean

While an electronic facial cleansing brush may not necessarily be a skincare necessity, they are great for those of us who like our skin to feel extra clean. I’m talking to you, double cleaners.

They’re an excellent way to wash off makeup, buff away dead skin cells and remove dirt and excess oil from your skin. They’ve also got the added benefit of doubling as an exfoliator if you’re in the mood for a deep cleanse.

Even though we love electronic facial cleansers for their cleansing and exfoliating abilities, they’re unfortunately a little too harsh for folks with acne, eczema, rosacea, or sensitive skin. However, it’s worth trying out a manual facial cleanser since they work just as well without being too abrasive.

Read on for the best electronic and manual facial cleansing brushes worth adding to your skincare routine.

Electronic Facial Cleansing Brushes

FOREO Luna Mini 2, $155

The Foreo Luna Mini 2 uses T-sonic pulsations to effectively and gently washes your face. The touch-points are ultra-flexible and easily glide across the skin without being too abrasive. It has eight different intensity settings, so it’s easy to create a completely customised cleansing routine for your skin type. In mere minutes your skin will be free of dirt, oils and dead skin cells.

Vanity Planet Ultimate Skin Spa Facial Cleansing Brush, $54.81

Buff away dead skin cells, dirt and oil build-up with the Vanity Planet Ultimate Skin Spa Facial Cleansing Brush. This dual-speed, handheld cleansing brush comes with three interchangeable brush heads so you can customise your cleanse. Use the daily cleansing facial brush head on the lowest setting for a gentle surface clean, or use the exfoliating brush head with the highest speed to get rid of dead skin cells and even out skin texture. If you’ve got sensitive skin, opt for the silicone facial brush head and allow its soft bristles to gently massage and clean the skin rather than buff or scrub.

Cosansys Electric Facial Cleansing Brush, $139

Cosansys Electric Facial Cleansing Brush comes with 5 different brush heads including a silicone brush for sensitive skin, a pumice stone brush for removing rough, dry patches, and a soft sponge brush for removing makeup. It also comes with a compact ABS storage case, making it easy to store and travel.

Moulei 3 in 1 Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush, $40.98

Moulei 3 in 1 Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush uses sonic waves to deeply penetrate the pores to cleanse the skin six times more effectively than a manual or spinning face brush. The sonic waves along with the added heating function activate essential enzymes, accelerate blood circulation, increases elastin, reduces fine lines and unblock pores. Tbh, there’s not much this little baby can’t do.

Manual Facial Cleansing Brushes

RaaVa Facial Cleansing Brush, $17.95

Whether you need to gently remove daily dirt and oil or prefer a deeper clean, this facial cleansing brush is the perfect allrounder. Given it’s a manual brush, you can control everything from which brush head you use to the pressure in which you use it, meaning it’s great for those with more sensitive skin. Always make sure you clean the brush itself after every use, so you don’t get any bacteria buildup.

Finrray Silicone Exfoliating Lip and Facial Cleansing Brush Kit, $12.89

The Finrray Silicone Exfoliating Lip and Facial Cleansing Brush kit is an inexpensive way to give your face an extra clean. The lip exfoliator brush is designed with double sides, so you can use thin bristle side with a lip scrub to get rid of dry, flakey lips, while the silicone facial cleansers remove blackheads, exfoliate the skin, promote facial blood circulation and improve skin absorption of creams, serums and moisturisers.

ETUDE HOUSE My Beauty Tool Jellyfish Silicon Brush, $8.88

Aside from being super cute, the Etude House My Beauty Tool Jellyfish Silicon Brush is also an effective way to exfoliating, massage and cleanse your skin. This manual cleansing brush offers two different brush heads so you can choose which one better suits your cleansing routine on that particular day.

Langing 2 Pack Soft Silicone Scrubbies, $10.63

Langing’s Soft Silicone Cleansing Pads and another cheap and effective way to up you cleansing game. Each little silicone pad offers two textures, one for deeper more rigorous cleansing and another for a gentle wash. It’s also got an ergonomic curved shape so you can clean in those hard to reach places like around the nose. Plus, when you’re finished with them you can always use them to clean your makeup brushes.