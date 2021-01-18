Stock Up on These Products For a Less Sweaty Summer

Obviously, everyone sweats. We sweat because it’s our bodies way of regulating our core temperature. However, regardless of what temperature it is or what we’re doing, some of us are just sweat excessively. Seriously, somedays you could be sitting perfectly still in an air conditioned room and it still feels like even your eyeballs are sweating and there’s nothing you can do about it.

The clinical term for abnormally excessive sweating is hyperhidrosis, which is basically just a fun way of saying you’ve got overly active sweat glands. While not all of us suffer form hyperhidrosis, we can all relate to sweating through a shirt or two. Luckily, there are a few products you can use to ensure a less sweaty summer.

Everything from from sweat pads to moisture wicking clothing and bedding actually exists, so you can shvitz a little less (or at least hide your sweatiness a little). You just have to know where to look. That said, we’ve scoured the internet to bring you a range of sweat-minimising products that are worth investing in.

Chaffree Anti Chafing Sweat Control Bra Liners, $27.99-29.99

Bandelettes Original Patented Elastic Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands, $26.99-$42.75

Chaffree Mens Coolmax Anti Chafing Boxer Shorts, $35.92-$37.75

Joyshaper Slip Shorts $24.49-$28.38

Copper Antibacterial Athletic Socks for Men and Women, $22.98

Disposable Collar Protector Sweat Pads (50 pack) $14.40

Disposable Hat Sweat Liner (50 pack), $20.93

Self-Adhesive Underarm Sweat Shield Liner (60 pack), $27

Carpe On-The-Go Antiperspirant Underarm Wipes For Sweat, $29

Body Glide for Her Anti Chafe Balm, $55.15

Lady Anti Monkey Butt, $32.50

Carpe Antiperspirant Hand and Foot Lotion, $37

Cooling Towel (4 pack), $24.20

TEXARTIST Cooling Mattress Topper, $162.51

Premium Gel Memory Foam Pillow, $39.90

OPOLAR 2019 New Mini USB Powered Desk Fan, $25.99