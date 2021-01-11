A Break Down of Australia’s Current Border Restrictions [Update]

Since COVID-19 began in March 2020, the state and territory governments have been enforcing their own border control measures to limit travel from various coronavirus hotspots around Australia.

Over the past few months, the border restrictions have changed a number of times to adapt to emerging coronavirus clusters. If you’re at a loss of where we’re at with all this change, especially with the holidays fast approaching, don’t worry. We’ve created a guide for you below.

New South Wales

NSW’s Northern Beaches lockdown finally ended over the weekend but certain restrictions are still in place for the Greater Sydney area. If you would like to keep an eye on local hotspots, there’s a Google map you can use to keep up to date.

NSW doesn’t have any active border restrictions but there are rules in place if you have recently visited a COVID-19 hotspot (ie. Queensland).

Queensland

Queensland will end its self-imposed lockdown on Monday, January 11 at 6pm. However, there are still restrictions in place for those in the Brisbane region, such as mandatory masks, until January 22.

Queensland has updated border restrictions based on NSW’s latest outbreak. The state has declared the Greater Sydney region a hot spot. The Queensland border has been closed to anyone who has been in an active hotspot in the last 14 days.

The state’s website writes:

“Anyone travelling to Queensland who has been in NSW at any time since 1am Friday 11 December must complete a Queensland Border Declaration Pass before they enter Queensland.”

“Anyone who is already in Queensland that has been in Greater Sydney or the Central Coast at any time since 1am Friday 11 December should get a test and quarantine in their home or accommodation until they receive a negative result.”

Those who are travelling from or have visited Victoria recently are also asked to get a COVID test upon arrival and to self-isolate until a negative result has been received.

Queensland currently has no other restrictions in place with other Australian states or territories, however, Queenslanders have been asked to reconsider non-essential travel to NSW and VIC.

South Australia

From January 9, 2021, the South Australian government requires any travellers from the area of Greater Brisbane to self-quarantine for 14 days on arrival and get tested on days 1, 5 and 12 of their isolation.

South Australia has closed its borders to all of NSW following the Northern Beaches outbreak. You can find the latest health advice on this situation here. There is an established cross border community for the SA/NSW border which allows for those within 100km of the border to cross with an approved application.

South Australia currently requires a Cross Border Travel Registration from all travellers.

Western Australia

All visitors to Western Australia must complete a G2G PASS to obtain permission to enter the state.

Western Australia has reinstated a hard border with QLD following the new lockdown. Those who have arrived in WA from QLD since January 2 need to self-quarantine at home for 14 days and present for a COVID test by January 12. They must also get a second test on day 11 after their arrival. No one can travel from QLD into WA without an exemption.

These same rules apply for other medium-risk states which currently includes NSW and Victoria.

WA currently allows those from very low-risk jurisdictions (TAS, SA, ACT and NT) to enter without quarantining.

Tasmania

Tasmania has announced that visitors from NSW, QLD and Victoria who have been in high-risk areas are not permitted to enter Tasmania unless approved as an Essential Traveller. People currently in Tassie who have been in NSW, VIC or QLD hot spots are required to self-quarantine and get tested.

Northern Territory

A number of areas in NSW and QLD have now been declared hot spots by the NT. Visitors arriving into the Northern Territory who have been in a hot spot are required to complete mandatory quarantine at their own cost.

The NT Government website offers a useful checklist of things to consider before travelling to the state.

ACT

Those who are in the ACT and have recently visited the COVID-19 affected areas of Greater Brisbane on or after January 2 need to fill out a declaration and enter quarantine for 14 days.

The ACT has updated its restrictions in light of the NSW outbreak. It states that visitors from Greater Sydney, Central Coast and Wollongong must notify the ACT of their intention to travel via an online declaration form. Anyone arriving into the ACT from the above areas – including the Northern Beaches – is asked to quarantine for 14 days and get tested.

Those travelling from VIC to ACT who have been in an identified hotspot may need to get tested.

The ACT has no restrictions for those coming from other states at the moment.

Victoria

Victoria has closed its borders to those coming from the identified COVID hotspots in Greater Brisbane. These restrictions are set to be reviewed after Brisbane’s lockdown ends at 6 pm on Monday, January 11.

Victoria has also closed its border for entry from New South Wales. Those travelling from NSW cannot enter or return to VIC without an exemption.

Victoria currently has no border restrictions to other states or territories.

International

All international travellers arriving into any Australian state or territory will need to go into government arranged hotel quarantine for two weeks. Travellers are now required to return a negative COVID test before travelling to Australia and masks are now mandatory on flights and in Australian airports.

This article has been updated with additional information.