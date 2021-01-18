You Can Save Over $50 on This Instant Pot Pressure Cooker Right Now

Calling all bargain hunters, we’ve got quite a sexy deal for you today, I’ve got to say. Amazon has just gone ahead and discounted a range of Instant Pot pressure cookers by up to 24%.

From now, you can save $53.74 on the Instant Pot Duo Nova Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, Stainless Steel, 5.7L (now $168.95) and $51.42 on the 8 litre pot, which is now priced at $247.58.

These little babies have quite the reputation in the cooking world, too. Pressure cookers have been lauded for their versatility in helping home chefs and cooking novices alike dish out juicy ribs, soups and dessert dishes all in the one appliance.

This model has 14 one-touch smart auto cook programs; a new easy-seal lid that automatically seals your Instant Pot for pressure cooking (nifty), and an advanced steam release system that you can control with the quick release button.

The LED display also makes cooking with the pressure cooker a little easier as you can see the cooker settings, pressure status and meal progress indicators listed on the screen.

Apparently, one of these gems will speed up the cooking process by 70 per cent, which sounds like a dream if you ask me.

Oh, and if you’re one of those folks who can’t for the life of you decide what to eat every night, they have an app that’s fitted with over 1,000 recipes for pressure cookers.

Check out the deal here, and act fast – these are going to move in minutes.