7 Blenders for Making Perfect Summer Smoothies

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

A blender is a fantastic addition to the home. It can help you make soups for dinner parties, smoothies for a nutritious breakfast, mix up protein shakes for workouts and so much more. And as blenders have become more sophisticated, they have diversified and there’s now a lot of choice between different specialist types.

So we’ve rounded up a collection of banging blenders for everything you might need.

READ MORE Four Frozen Protein Smoothies That Make Perfect Post-Workout Popsicles

If you’ve got your heart set on a metabolism-boosting smoothie or Instagram-worthy acai bowl, a Nurtibullet is a great option. It is compact for small kitchens and has the power to blitz up berries in an instant.

When you think blender you don’t often think about portability, but smaller compact blenders reduce your washing up and help you take your smoothie on the go with you.

The budding Masterchef is never going to be satisfied with a simple bullet blender. If you’re investing in a blender for the home, why not get one that feels equally at home blitzing hummus as it does whipping up an ice cream milkshake or a bowl of soup.

Some blenders struggle to shift stubborn chunks, even when you blitz for what feels like an eternity. Reversible blade systems ensure everything gets mixed in and no chunk gets left behind.

Portable blenders are great but they often suffer from limited capacity and fewer blades than normal. Larger capacity types are out there, though, and they typically pack in more blades. That means you can make bigger smoothies faster.

The top range cost a bomb and the bottom don’t have the power to get versatile blitzing jobs done, do mid-range blenders are a good compromise. They generally have the ability to work across soup, dips and shakes, without the hefty price tag.

If you love smoothies, chances are you love juices too. Bluicers offer you the best of both worlds, with a juicer that can make a gorgeous green juice, and a blender if you want to add that juice to harder fruits, nuts and chia seeds.