The 6 Appliances You Should Always Have in Your Kitchen

There’s no shortage of multi-purpose kitchen gadgets promising to revolutionise your home cooking. What you might not know is that but many of them end up messy failures or dust-gatherers at the back of your kitchen shelves. But that’s not to say that every kitchen gadget is a disaster waiting to happen.

It’s all too tempting to believe the hype and invest heavily in the near-legendary banana slicer to change up your kitchen routine.

Okay, it really isn’t. There’s an enormous quantity of kitchen gadgets that fulfill the most arbitrary of uses and quickly become kitchen clutter. However, there are a number of gadgets that can genuinely make your food preparation easier, quicker and a lot more fun without wasting your money. Here are the gadgets that should make the chore of producing food into a fun and enjoyable culinary adventure.

Kitchen gadgets and appliances

Sunbeam MultiProcessor $89

You can spend a lot of money on a food processor, but even the more affordable models can usually do an excellent job. The Sunbeam MultiProcessor features a 1.75 litre bowl capacity for liquids and a 1.5 litre capacity for solids such as dough, and an 850W motor with five speeds and a pulse function for your more direct slicing and blending jobs. It’s also designed and engineered in Australia, if you’re looking to shop local.

Philips Viva Collection HD2237/72 All in One Multi Cooker/Pressure Cooker/Slow Cooker $167

You can make everything from tomato sauce to pavlova in a slow cooker, but why stop with simple slow heat application? The Philips HD2237/72 covers the bases of slow cooking and pressure cooking with seven modes of operation, searing functions and a hard ceramic bowl to keep it going for years (and meals) to come.

Dalstrong Knife Set Block $459.99

A good set of knives is an absolute kitchen must, unless you plan on serving entire sides of meat and uncut vegetables to your family and friends. You can buy much cheaper sets than this, but you typically get what you pay for, and a top quality set of knives can literally last a lifetime.

Cuisipro 4 Sided Box Grater $43.98

No, it’s not just for cheese. Although, mmm… cheese. But still, a good grater is an essential kitchen gadget for preparing fine quantities of all sorts of ingredients. This isn’t a low-cost grater, but it’s backed by a solid warranty and reviews indicate that it’s extremely sharp – so be careful with your fingers!

Souped Up Recipes Carbon Steel Wok $79.99

A good wok opens up a world of cooking adventures that you just can’t get quite right with a conventional frypan. If you’re a beginner, the Souped Up Recipes Carbon Steel Wok could be a good choice, with an included instructional video to take you through properly seasoning and caring for your new Wok so it’ll last you for years of tasty meals.

Keelsio Digital Meat Thermometer $21.95

Properly and safely cooking meat isn’t just a matter of how well done someone might want their steak – it’s an important health and safety issue. A meat thermometer is a quick and easy way to assess the internal temperature of your BBQ steaks, oven chooks or any other cooked material, making it easier to provide healthy and tasty meals without having to intrusively cut into the meat to check.

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims on Amazon.