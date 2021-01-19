19 Postponed Movies You Forgot to Be Excited About in 2021

Your excitement for blockbuster flicks may have vanished after coronavirus closed theatres and murder hornets came on the scene, but most of the movies we forgot about are on their way back in 2021. After long postponements — several, in many cases — these 19 movies have new premiere dates that should get you excited to get your vaccinated butt back into a theatre seat. Here are the movies you may have forgotten were coming, along with their latest release dates, to make us feel giddy again.

Judas and the Black Messiah

Previous release date: August 21, 2020

Current release date: March 11, 2021

Take a deep breath, as Judas and the Black Messiah is a dive into the intensity of the Black Power Movement and the story of Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton. It’s set in the 1960s, when Hampton and the Black Panthers were named a high-level threat by the FBI, which infiltrated the party to destroy it from the inside out. The trailer promises an electric experience, as Daniel Kaluuya’s passion as Fred Hampton bleeds through the screen, and LaKeith Stanfield has beads of betrayal sweating down his face in each scene.

Minari

Previous release date: December 11, 2020

Current release date: February 18, 2021

Minari is the story of a Korean immigrant family starting a life as farmers in America. Partly in Korean with English subtitles, it portrays the difficulties in trying to make an American dream a reality and explores the pressures of conflicting cultures bearing down on kids growing up in immigrant families as the youngest child pushes American values on his grandmother. It’s a new type of role for actor Steven Yeun, who you may recognise as Glenn from The Walking Dead, and Minari is almost sure to be a big player come awards season.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Previous release date: November 25, 2020

Current release date: March 5, 2021

There was a wave of excitement when the trailer for Raya and the Last Dragon dropped, highlighting the Southeast Asian-based mythological influence on its story of a warrior seeking to restore balance to her kingdom by finding the last dragon. With stunning action sequences and sharp animation, we can fan the flames of excitement once again, as Raya and the Last Dragon’s release date is right around the corner — it lands in theatres and on Disney+ on March 5.

Coming 2 America

Previous release date: December 18, 2020

Current release date: March 5, 2021

Whether you thought it was a rumour‚or simply forgot it existed — Coming 2 America is real and releasing on March 5. In the original 1988 classic Coming to America, Eddie Murphy plays Prince Akeem, a foreign monarch looking for love in the United States. The celebrated film doesn’t necessarily need a sequel, but we’re excited nonetheless for Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall’s comeback. This time the duo is searching for now-King Akeem’s long lost son in Queens, New York. Murphy and Hall will also reprising their multiple supporting roles as elderly barbers and the Reverend Lovejoy. Coming 2 America will be in theatres and on Prime Video on March 5.

Godzilla vs Kong

Original release date: Nov. 20, 2020

Current release date: March 25, 2021

The match-up of Godzilla and King Kong has been dreamed of by monster movie fans since the early 1960s. Luckily, there will always be room for more remakes, and the bigger the monster the better, which means it’s finally happening, if a little later than originally planned.

Godzilla vs. Kong is the fourth instalment in a series of films beginning with 2015’s Godzilla reboot. The film will bring the giant lizard together with the Kong from 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, along with many of the giant beasts that appeared in 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters, setting the stage for a colossal battle of lighting and brute strength. The big screen will only enhance the power of these monsters and the magnitude of the massive fight.

Black Widow

Previous release date: May 1, 2020

Current release date: April 29, 2021

It has been journey for the Russian spy-turned-superhero: Originally pegged as one of spring 2020’s biggest blockbusters, Black Widow was delayed until that November, before that release date was pushed to the current date, April 29 (which itself might not hold). All along, it has been rumoured for a streaming premiere, which, along with the announcement of the next slate of Marvel films, also took away some of the hype.

Whenever it finally arrives, it will be the first big Marvel Studios movie since the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, and emotions could not be higher. This is a send-off film for the character (supposedly) and something of a coda to the 23-film saga brought to a close in Avengers: Endgame.. If you are Black Widow fan, get the tissues ready: The movie is set to premiere on April 29.

F9

Previous release date: May 22, 2020

Current release date: May 27, 2021

The Fast and Furious saga continues to push the envelope with impossible car stunts and manoeuvres. In F9, we’ll see cars jumping cliffsides without a bridge, only to be snatched out of the air by a military grade jet flown by Charlize Theron? My heart is racing and my eyes are dilated.

The franchise has perfected the formula of high concept stunts, thrilling action-adventure, and character drama. This time around, it really is a family affair: John Cena joins the cast as Dom’s (Vin Diesel) brother, Jakob Toretto, who has been training his whole life to beat Dom (At what? Unclear). The two brothers will have a face-off of epic proportions in F9, which is in theatres at the end of May.

Free Guy

Previous release date: July 3, 2020

Current release date: May 20, 2021

Couldn’t forget about this one — Free Guy brings Grand Theft Auto energy to real life as Ryan Reynolds plays a random NPC (Non-Playable Character) who discovers he’s living in a video game and decides to start breaking the rules. His sidekick, Milly, played by Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), gives you more reason to get excited. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theatres on May 20.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

Previous release date: May 15, 2020

Current release date: May 20, 2021

Do you even remember this film? You’d think a crime thriller/mystery starring Chris Rock and Samuel Jackson would be hard to forget, but Spiral slipped my mind amid the real horrors of the past year. The almost biblical subtitle — “From the Book of Saw” — should give you an idea of what you’re in for: there will be gore, kidnapping, and exhibitionist serial killers galore. It’s strange to be excited about a limb-cutting horror, but here we are. Spiral is coming to theatres May 20.

In the Heights

Previous release date: June 26, 2020

Current release date: August 26, 2021

In the Heights was one of the most anticipated films of 2020, and is just as anticipated in 2021. Lin Manuel Miranda has a way of capturing the hearts of the masses with his genre-blending style, and in this pre-Hamilton show, he brings hip-hop rhythm and rhyme to a classic musical.

In the Heights tells the story of three days in the lives of the residents of Washington Heights in New York City, a predominantly Spanish-speaking neighbourhood. The story began as a Tony-winning Broadway play and was adapted for the screen by Crazy Rich Asians director John M. Chu.

Musicals are not my favourite (perhaps an unpopular opinion these days, especially when it comes to the work of Lin Manuel Miranda), but it’s a historic moment to see such a culturally celebratory production in theatres.

Top Gun: Maverick

Previous release date: June 24, 2020

Current release date: July 1, 2021

A sequel decades in the making, the followup to 1986’s Top Gun will debut in 2021. (Will the age of sequels and remakes ever end?). Tom Cruise returns as renegade fighter pilot Maverick, now a flight instructor mentoring the hot-headed son (Miles Teller) of his old friend Goose. Like the original, the remake places an emphasis on real stunts, which should make for an exhilarating ride.

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Screenshot: IMDB

Current release date: July 15, 2021

Space Jam is a national treasure — the story of the best player in the NBA teaming up with Bugs Bunny to save the world via an intergalactic game of basketball. I am not mad at the sequel as Space Jam: A New Legacy recruits LeBron James to the Space Jam team. Watch it in theatres on July 15.

Jungle Cruise

Previous release date: July 24, 2020

Current release date: July 29, 2021

Disney knows how to capitalise on all of its assets, turning animated fairy tales into live-action hits and theme park rides into blockbuster franchises. Jungle Cruise is a water-based ride at Disney World theme park that traverses down a dangerous jungle river and through some egregious racism. Somehow, it has now become a feature-length film starring A-list celebrities Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt.

But if it worked for Pirates of the Caribbean, it’s bound to work for Jungle Cruise. The trailer is promising: Dwayne Johnson’s hokey ploys to excite his cruise riders contrast nicely with Emily Blunt’s genuine archeological ambitions. I was legitimately looking forward to this one, and to my delight, it is still going to entertain us this winter. It arrives in theatres on July 29, with the Disney+ premiere still TBA.

Candyman

Previous release date: June 12, 2020

Current release date: August 26, 2021

Candyman was supposed to be the summer blockbuster horror film last year, and we’ll finally get it late this summer. Remaking the ‘90s supernatural slasher film Candyman, director Nia DaCosta and writer Jordan Peele set out to add their own flair.

Peele has a knack for bringing the horrors of racism to a supernatural setting, and Candyman was always based in race and inequality, so the two make a natural fit. The trailer, told in the form of shadow puppets, connects the film to the real-life murders of young Black men we’ve witnessed in the news over the past decade. The mind-altering imagery is reason enough to see it in theatres on August 26.

A Quiet Place Part II

Previous release date: March 20, 2020

Current release date: September 17, 2021 (U.S.)

A Quiet Place (2018) introduced a family trying to survive an alien invasion with creatures who only react to sound. Emily Blunt starred beside husband John Krasinki, whom I was pleasantly surprised to learn directed the film as well. The suspense was palpable in the theatre when I first saw it, as everyone around held their breath as characters moved in silence. I can’t wait to feel that tension again with A Quiet Place Part II.

Stay tuned for an updated Australian release date.

Dune

Previous release date: December 18, 2020

Current release date: September 30, 2021

One of the most talked-about upcoming films, Dune will premiere only in theatres this spring, even after Warner Bros. promised to release their 2021 films in theatres and streaming at the same time. (Director and producer Christopher Nolan vehemently opposed the release strategy.) As the Hollywood Reporter put it, “Christopher Nolan Rips HBO Max as ‘Worst Streaming Service,’ Denounces Warner Bros.’ Plan.”

After battling with Warner Brothers, Nolan got his way and Dune will be viewed only as he originally intended — in theatres. Based on the novel of the same name, Dune promises the kind of stunning visuals that might deserve a big screen premiere. Whether it’s safe or not, well, we hope you make the best choice.

No Time to Die

Previous release date: April 10, 2020

Current release date: October 7, 2021

This is Daniel Craig’s last film as James Bond, and if that’s not enough to get you interested in No Time to Die, maybe the new addition to the Bond family will. After all the rumours about Idris Alba potentially playing the suave spy, the franchise is introducing a new 007 agent played by Lashana Lynch, who will be the first Black woman to hold the 007 title. Lynch will star beside Craig in the upcoming film and take on the torch moving forward.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Previous release date: July 10, 2020

Current release date: November 11, 2021 (U.S.)

Another Ghostbusters reboot wasn’t high on my wish list, so I wasn’t holding my breath this past year for someone to take yet another stab at reimagining the beloved classic. This Ghostbusters: Afterlife appears to be a wholly different take on the original, though, focusing on the offspring of the original Ghostbusters. If it does well, sequels are sure to follow. So will a dramatic reimagining of a comedic staple work? We’ll find out in November.

Expect an updated Australian release date soon.

The Matrix 4

Screenshot: IMDB

Original release date: May 2020

Current release date: December 26, 2021

We thought The Matrix was a trilogy, but here comes number four. Keanu Reeves returns to the franchise with Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith, joined by a band of new characters played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Priyanka Chopra, and Jessica Henwick. And… that’s about all we know. What will it be about? When will it be about? There is so much to be explored here. The Matrix 4 will be in theatres on December 26. And who knows: Maybe by then we’ll be back to something resembling normal.