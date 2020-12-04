Where To Buy A Real Christmas Tree In Australia



The start of December usually serves as a reminder to set up the Christmas tree. While most of us have been stuck with the same bargain-bin plastic tree for the past 10 years, if you’re feeling a bit boujee, you can also opt for the far superior real thing: a pine Christmas tree.

The problem is, despite it happening every year at the exact same time, no one seems to know where the bloody hell to find them. Here’s a quick guide to making your Christmas pine fresh.



Should I even get a real Christmas tree?

While it sounds environmentally unfriendly to purchase a freshly cut-down tree, which you’ll then dispose of weeks later, it’s not quite as bad as you think. That’s because to make your fantastic plastic tree, oil had to be extracted, the oil had to be turned into plastic, the tree was then exported to Australia, transported to the store where you bought it and then you took it back to your home. A lot of big bads along the way.

If you use it for a number of years, let’s say 20, then the impact of that single is probably not too high but if you’re replacing them every few years, it’s going to have a pretty bad impact on the environment.

With real Christmas trees, they’re being planted for a specific purpose — to be pulled out again once they reach maturity and sold off for Christmas setup. During each tree’s lifetime, however, it’s sucking in all that carbon dioxide and exhaling oxygen. Other than the transportation to its final location, the trees’ impact on the environment is quite minimal provided it’s used for mulch instead of dropped into landfill.

So, the TL;DR is, real Christmas trees are arguably better for the environment than your plastic trees. Plus, they don’t take up space once you’re done with them. It’s the justification you absolutely needed to drop a $100 on a fresh tree.

Where to buy a real Christmas tree in Australia?

The best place to secure your real Christmas tree is from the various tree farms across the country. We rounded up a few of the best but some shopping centres might also be setting up temporary vendors for you to grab one while getting the groceries.

While Bunnings couldn’t provide us with an answer across all stores, my local store, for example, is selling them. It’s best to ring up your nearest Bunnings to check if and when they’re doing their car park Christmas tree sales and treat yourself to a sausage sanga while you’re there.

Floraly are also offering some adorable baby trees, if you don’t have time or space for a big one.

Sydney

Melbourne

Brisbane

Other states and territories

Enjoy sniffing that fresh radiata pine, Christmas fiends.

