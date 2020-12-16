What’s New on Netflix U.S. in January 2021

For someone who spends a lot of time cursing nostalgia culture and lamenting the fact that the vast majority of new entertainment — from movies to Broadway musicals — seems to exist only to milk a little bit more money out of some valuable IP, I sure do love Netflix’s Cobra Kai.
Based on the 1980s franchise The Karate Kid — a series I don’t even particularly like — Cobra Kai (which returns for a third season on Netflix in January after making the move from the now-defunct YouTube Red) is improbably perfect comfort TV. It picks up with the now middle-aged characters from the original film — underdog hero Daniel Larusso (Ralph Macchio), the owner of a used car dealership who uses his fading fame as a karate champ as a marketing gimmick; and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), the former bully who has never quite recovered from his brutal loss to Daniel in a tournament in high school — and explores how they’ve been shaped by past glory and infamy.
Though their kids play prominent roles — Daniel’s rebellious daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Johnny’s estranged son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) and adopted karate protege Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) all see their lives intersect in slightly convoluted ways — the show isn’t “Karate Kid: The Next Generation.” It’s a lot more interesting: somehow a parody of 1980s sports films, a heartfelt teen drama, and a weirdly moving examination of adult regret. It shouldn’t work, but it lands a knockout punch. I can’t wait to watch more of it.
Editor's Note: This list relates to content coming to the U.S. version of Netflix. There will be some crossover, but if you want to access the full list of content you'll need access to a VPN.
Otherwise, it’s a light month for Netflix, with far fewer high-profile originals than we’re used to seeing from the streamer. Personally, I’m looking forward to seeing the adaptation of the Booker Prize-winning novel The White Tiger (Jan. 22). Here’s everything arriving (and leaving) at the start of 2021.
What’s Coming to Netflix U.S. in January 2021
Coming soon (no announced date)
- 50M2 — Netflix Original
- Bonding: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Cobra Kai: Season 3 — Netflix Original
- June & Kopi — Netflix Film
- The Netflix Afterparty — Netflix Original
January 1
- Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Headspace Guide to Meditation — Netflix Original
- The Minimalists: Less Is Now — Netflix Documentary
- Monarca: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- What Happened to Mr. Cha? — Netflix Film
- 17 Again (2009)
- 30 Minutes or Less (2011)
- Abby Hatcher: Season 1
- Blue Streak (1999)
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
- Catch Me If You Can (2002)
- Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
- Cool Hand Luke (1967)
- The Creative Brain (2019)
- The Departed (2006)
- Enter the Dragon (1973)
- Gimme Shelter (2013)
- Good Hair (2010)
- Goodfellas (1990)
- Gothika (2003)
- The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
- Into the Wild (2007)
- Julie & Julia (2009)
- Mud (2012)
- Mystic Pizza (1988)
- The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
- Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
- Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
- Sex and the City 2 (2010)
- Sherlock Holmes (2009)
- Striptease (1996)
- Superbad (2007)
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
January 2
- Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — Netflix Film
January 5
- Gabby’s Dollhouse — Netflix Family
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- History of Swear Words — Netflix Original
- LA’s Finest: Season 1
- ¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 — Netflix Original
January 6
- Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina — Netflix Film
- Surviving Death — Netflix Documentary
- Tony Parker: The Final Shot — Netflix Documentary
January 7
- Pieces of a Woman — Netflix Film
January 8
- Charming — Netflix Film
- The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 — Netflix Anime
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 — Netflix Original
- Lupin — Netflix Original
- Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival — Netflix Family
- Pretend It’s a City — Netflix Documentary
- Stuck Apart (Azizler) — Netflix Film
January 10
- Spring Breakers (2012)
January 11
- CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy — Netflix Documentary
- The Intouchables (2011)
January 12
- Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
January 13
- An Imperfect Murder
- Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer — Netflix Documentary
January 15
- Bling Empire — Netflix Original
- Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 — Netflix Family
- Disenchantment: Part 3 — Netflix Original
- Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) — Netflix Film
- Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
- Hook (1991)
- Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1
- The Magicians: Season 5
- Outside the Wire — Netflix Film
- Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie (2014)
- Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure (2019)
January 16
- A Monster Calls (2016)
- Radium Girls (2020)
January 18
- Homefront (2013)
January 19
- Hello Ninja: Season 4 — Netflix Family
January 20
- Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) — Netflix Original
- Sightless (2020)
- Spycraft — Netflix Original
January 21
- Call My Agent!: Season 4 — Netflix Original
January 22
- Blown Away: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Busted!: Season 3 — Netflix Original
- Fate: The Winx Saga — Netflix Original
- Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous Season 2 — Netflix Family
- So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) — Netflix Film
- The White Tiger — Netflix Film
January 23
- Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — Netflix Original
January 26
- Go Dog Go — Netflix Family
January 27
- Penguin Bloom — Netflix Film
January 29
- Below Zero (Bajocero) — Netflix Film
- The Dig — Netflix Film
- Finding ‘Ohana — Netflix Film
- We Are: The Brooklyn Saints — Netflix Documentary
January 31
- Fatima (2020)
What’s leaving Netflix in January 2020
Leaving January 1
- Bloodsport (1988)
Leaving January 3
- QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2
Leaving January 4
- Mara (2017)
Leaving January 5
- The Monster (2016)
Leaving January 7
- The Tudors: Seasons 1-4
Leaving January 8
- Mary Poppins Returns (2018)
Leaving January 14
- Haven: Seasons 1-5
- The Master (2012)
Leaving January 15
- A Serious Man (2009)
- Dallas Buyers Club (2013)
- Waco: Limited Series (2018)
Leaving January 16
- Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4
Leaving January 20
- Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home
- Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home
- Fireplace for Your Home: Season
Leaving January 24
- When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5
Leaving January 26
- We Are Your Friends (2015)
Leaving January 29
- Swiss Army Man (2016)
Leaving January 30
- The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)
Leaving January 31
- A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
- Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2
- Death at a Funeral (2010)
- Employee of the Month (2006)
- For Coloured Girls (2010)
- Malicious (2018)
- Mr. Deeds (2002)
- Pineapple Express (2008)
