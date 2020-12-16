Level Up Your Life

What’s New on Netflix U.S. in January 2021

Joel Cunningham

Published 1 hour ago: December 17, 2020 at 7:52 am -
Filed to:coming and going
netflix
What’s New on Netflix U.S. in January 2021
Screenshot: Netflix, Fair Use

For someone who spends a lot of time cursing nostalgia culture and lamenting the fact that the vast majority of new entertainment — from movies to Broadway musicals — seems to exist only to milk a little bit more money out of some valuable IP, I sure do love Netflix’s Cobra Kai.

Based on the 1980s franchise The Karate Kid — a series I don’t even particularly like — Cobra Kai (which returns for a third season on Netflix in January after making the move from the now-defunct YouTube Red) is improbably perfect comfort TV. It picks up with the now middle-aged characters from the original film — underdog hero Daniel Larusso (Ralph Macchio), the owner of a used car dealership who uses his fading fame as a karate champ as a marketing gimmick; and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), the former bully who has never quite recovered from his brutal loss to Daniel in a tournament in high school — and explores how they’ve been shaped by past glory and infamy.

Though their kids play prominent roles — Daniel’s rebellious daughter Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Johnny’s estranged son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) and adopted karate protege Miguel (Xolo Maridueña) all see their lives intersect in slightly convoluted ways — the show isn’t “Karate Kid: The Next Generation.” It’s a lot more interesting: somehow a parody of 1980s sports films, a heartfelt teen drama, and a weirdly moving examination of adult regret. It shouldn’t work, but it lands a knockout punch. I can’t wait to watch more of it.

Editor's Note: This list relates to content coming to the U.S. version of Netflix. There will be some crossover, but if you want to access the full list of content you'll need access to a VPN.

Otherwise, it’s a light month for Netflix, with far fewer high-profile originals than we’re used to seeing from the streamer. Personally, I’m looking forward to seeing the adaptation of the Booker Prize-winning novel The White Tiger (Jan. 22). Here’s everything arriving (and leaving) at the start of 2021.

What’s Coming to Netflix U.S. in January 2021

Coming soon (no announced date)

January 1

  • Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 — Netflix Original
  • Headspace Guide to Meditation — Netflix Original
  • The Minimalists: Less Is Now — Netflix Documentary
  • Monarca: Season 2 — Netflix Original
  • What Happened to Mr. Cha? — Netflix Film
  • 17 Again (2009)
  • 30 Minutes or Less (2011)
  • Abby Hatcher: Season 1
  • Blue Streak (1999)
  • Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
  • Can’t Hardly Wait (1998)
  • Catch Me If You Can (2002)
  • Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
  • Cool Hand Luke (1967)
  • The Creative Brain (2019)
  • The Departed (2006)
  • Enter the Dragon (1973)
  • Gimme Shelter (2013)
  • Good Hair (2010)
  • Goodfellas (1990)
  • Gothika (2003)
  • The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
  • Into the Wild (2007)
  • Julie & Julia (2009)
  • Mud (2012)
  • Mystic Pizza (1988)
  • The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988)
  • Eddie Murphy: Raw (1987)
  • Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
  • Sex and the City 2 (2010)
  • Sherlock Holmes (2009)
  • Striptease (1996)
  • Superbad (2007)
  • What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

January 2

January 5

January 6

January 7

January 8

January 10

  • Spring Breakers (2012)

January 11

January 12

  • Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

January 13

January 15

January 16

  • A Monster Calls (2016)
  • Radium Girls (2020)

January 18

  • Homefront (2013)

January 19

January 20

January 21

January 22

January 23

  • Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) — Netflix Original

January 26

January 27

  • Penguin Bloom — Netflix Film

January 29

January 31

  • Fatima (2020)

What’s leaving Netflix in January 2020

Leaving January 1

  • Bloodsport (1988)

Leaving January 3

  • QB1: Beyond the Lights: Season 2

Leaving January 4

  • Mara (2017)

Leaving January 5

  • The Monster (2016)

Leaving January 7

  • The Tudors: Seasons 1-4

Leaving January 8

  • Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Leaving January 14

  • Haven: Seasons 1-5
  • The Master (2012)

Leaving January 15

  • A Serious Man (2009)
  • Dallas Buyers Club (2013)
  • Waco: Limited Series (2018)

Leaving January 16

  • Friday Night Tykes: Seasons 1-4

Leaving January 20

  • Fireplace 4K: Classic Crackling Fireplace from Fireplace for Your Home
  • Fireplace 4K: Crackling Birchwood from Fireplace for Your Home
  • Fireplace for Your Home: Season

Leaving January 24

  • When Calls the Heart: Seasons 1-5

Leaving January 26

  • We Are Your Friends (2015)

Leaving January 29

  • Swiss Army Man (2016)

Leaving January 30

  • The Hundred-Foot Journey (2014)

Leaving January 31

  • A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (1996)
  • Braxton Family Values: Seasons 1-2
  • Death at a Funeral (2010)
  • Employee of the Month (2006)
  • For Coloured Girls (2010)
  • Malicious (2018)
  • Mr. Deeds (2002)
  • Pineapple Express (2008)

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.