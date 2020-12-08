Tinder’s Top Bios for 2020 Reveal How Weird Dating Is Right Now

OG dating app, Tinder has released its wrap up for the year – giving some eye-opening insights into the way Aussies like to make digital moves.

The Year in Swipe report looked at the most popular topics of discussion (toilet paper – no, actually, mentions increased by 290%), most-used emojis (this ol’ fave ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ ), and new trends (like video calls and references to Animal Crossing). All the data that was reviewed came from Tinder profiles and covered the period of January to November 15 across both 2019 and 2020.

What I want to look at today, however, are the top picks for Tinder bios in 2020, because there are some gems in that bunch.

Puns about toilet paper (people were seriously obsessed with the stuff), jokes about WAP (if you're unfamiliar, give that a private Google) and deadpan one-liners about the shitty nature of the year all made an appearance.

So, let's check it out, shall we?

These are the 10 Tinder bios that got people to do a double-take when scrolling during 2020:

I suppose you’re gonna need that easy connection for toilet paper with panic buying, good thing I have access to that Netflix and isolate? I have toilet paper One ply...two ply...three ply....waiting for that re-ply I just want someone to want me like Aussies want toilet paper I'm a handful but my boobs are too so it makes it okay Just looking for someone that will do the tube snake boogie with me Just need a date for my cousin’s Zoom wedding I’m the kind of romantic who will order you Uber Eats for our virtual date I don’t see anything wrong with the WAP, it’s a song about a cat in the rain. Bought masks during bushfires which I then used for Covid, so I got that going for me

Other interesting bits of dating data highlighted that mentions of TikTok increased 7 times over the year, mentions of the Australian bushfires were 24 times more common and in June, mentions of BLM, Black Lives Matter and First Nations peoples saw a spike too.

Here's hoping next year's Tinder trends feature a lot fewer masks and a lot more celebratory emojis and I dunno, cake.