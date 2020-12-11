Here’s Your Weather Forecast for Christmas Day Across Australia

I must inform you that Christmas Day is only two weeks away. No matter how you’re choosing to spend the day this year, it’s always a necessity to know the weather if you’re trying to plan.

Christmas Day has traditionally been a bloody hot summer’s day in Australia, sometimes with some rain to cool it down in the evening. So how does 2020 stack up? According to WeatherZone here’s your forecast across all the major cities for Christmas Day.

Sydney

Temperature: 19-27 °C

19-27 °C Weather: Mostly cloudy, showers.

Mostly cloudy, showers. Chance of rain: 41%

41% Wind: South East

Brisbane

Temperature: 22-30 °C

22-30 °C Weather : Mostly cloudy, showers.

: Mostly cloudy, showers. Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: South East

Melbourne

Temperature: 15-27 °C

15-27 °C Weather: Partly clouds. Clearing showers.

Partly clouds. Clearing showers. Chance of rain: 20%

20% Wind: South West

Darwin

Temperature: 25-33 °C

25-33 °C Weather: Mostly cloudy. Showers, chance of a storm.

Mostly cloudy. Showers, chance of a storm. Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: North West

Adelaide

Temperature: 16-32 °C

16-32 °C Weather: Mostly sunny.

Mostly sunny. Chance of rain: 20%

20% Wind: South East/South West

Hobart

Temperature: 13-24 °C

13-24 °C Weather : Mostly cloudy, clearing drizzle.

: Mostly cloudy, clearing drizzle. Chance of rain: 25%

25% Wind: North West, tending fresh South East

Canberra

Temperature: 12-29 °C

12-29 °C Weather : Mostly cloudy.

: Mostly cloudy. Rain: 25%

25% Wind: South East/East

Perth

Temperature: 16-29 °C

16-29 °C Weather: Mostly sunny.

Mostly sunny. Rain : 5%

: 5% Wind: South East/South West

Some hot days are on the radar for Adelaide, Darwin and Brisbane, but nothing like the god-awful 40-degree records that have been sweeping the nation recently. Also, relatively low chances of rain across the country which means there’s the option to take your gathering outside, where it’s safe to do so.

Don’t forget each state and territory’s Christmas gathering restrictions and to practice social distancing where possible. The nice weather is likely to encourage plenty of travel, whether by road or air, so make sure to plan ahead and wear a mask where you can.

All-round it looks like Australia should have pretty decent Christmas Day weather. Although bear in mind this is the weather and it will probably change in the lead up to the big day.