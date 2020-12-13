Take Free Dance Classes From The Rockettes Through December 23rd

Like so many other things this year, the Rockettes’ annual Radio City Christmas Spectacular was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Regardless of whether this was part of your own holiday tradition, you still may be intrigued by these uniformly conventionally attractive and talented dancers. You may have even wondered if you’d be able to do one of their signature high kicks. Well, now’s your chance, because the Rockettes are offering free virtual dance classes during the holiday season. Here’s what to know.

How and when to take the dance classes

To find the classes, head to the Rockettes’ Instagram Live every Wednesday at 3 p.m. EST. The classes usually last between 50 and 60 minutes, starting with a 15-minute warming and ending with a Q&A session. The last class will be December 23rd. If you’ve missed any of previous classes and want to catch up, they’re all posted to their main Instagram feed.

The classes are meant for anyone, but some are harder than others. For example, the “Parade of the Wooden Soldiers” (led by Rockette Melinda Moeller) is beginner-friendly, while other classes like “Christmas Dreams” (led by Rockette Danelle Morgan) are more advanced in terms of technicality.

That’s why Morgan suggests modifying the moves to accommodate your skill level. “If the kick seems too high for you, bring it down to your own level,” she told Shape. “If the tempo seems too fast, slow it down and make it more approachable. Just keep in mind that there’s nothing wrong with doing things at your own pace.”

Even if you have no interest in dance, these classes pack in a serious workout, so prepare to break a sweat. “The thing about Rockette choreography is that it’s our job to make it look easy, but in reality, it isn’t,” Morgan cautions.