Stay on Top of NSW COVID-19 Locations With This Google Map

As the NSW COVID-19 outbreak, and the South Australian outbreak before it, and the Victorian outbreak before that has highlighted, this COVID-19 crisis is not going away without a vaccine.

The news out of NSW has had border restrictions begin to fly on up, and with that much change, so quickly, it’s incredibly difficult to keep across what is happening and when.

At present, we can tell you that 28 cases have been confirmed as a result of the Northern Beaches outbreak and it is expected that number will jump up considerably.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has asked locals to “brace themselves” which is always an encouraging way to end the week.

If you’re a NSW local and you’re trying to stay across all the local restrictions (residents of the Northern Beaches are being asked to stay at home until Sunday, December 20), there’s an incredibly useful interactive map available on Google that may help.

The regularly-updated map shows currently identified contact tracing locations across New South Wales so folks know which sites have been impacted and whether or not they need to act after having visited them.

It’s been divvied up into two sections: ‘Get Tested Immediately and Self-Isolate’, and ‘Monitor For Symptoms’.

The list of venues in the ‘Get Tested Immediately’ section is currently sitting at 22.

Those are:

Avalon Beach RSL Club

Avalon Bowlo

Bangkok Sidewalk Restaurant

Baramee Thai Massage & Spa

The Sneaky Grind Cafe

Kirribilli Club

Coast Palm Beach Cafe

Palm Beach Female Change Rooms

Penrith RSL Club

Woolworths Mona Vale

ALDI Mona Vale

Avalon Beach Surf Life Saving Club

Palm Beach Rockpool

Chemist Warehouse Avalon

Commonwealth Bank Avalon Beach Branch

Johnson Bros Hardware – Mitre 10 – Avalon

Roof Rack & Towbar World

Hongfa Chinese BBQ Restaurant

Dee Why Fruit Market

North Avalon Cellars

Hitchcock Park & Careel Bay Dog Park

Brot & Wurst German Small Goods

Australia Post – Avalon Beach Post Shop

Roseville Train Station

Redfern Train Station

Milsons Point Train Station

Note that the NSW Government has stated that with regard to the above listed public transport locations, you should get tested and self-isolate only if you travelled on the routes during the following times:

Roseville to Redfern, Monday 14 December: 6:50am to 7:40am

Redfern to Milsons Point, Monday 14 December: 11:20am to 11:45am

Milsons Point to Roseville, Monday 14 December: 3:15pm to 3:40pm

Visit the map here and click on a location to see specific information about the area you may have visited and what to do next.