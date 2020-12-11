Level Up Your Life

Disney+ Has a New Star Platform and Pricing – Here’s What’s Hitting Australia

Image: Supplied

Disney announced a lot of new things at its Investor Day presentation today. One of those things was the answer to Australia’s Hulu prayers – a new brand called Star.

The new hub on Disney+ conglomerates a whole bunch of new and existing content and, yes, it comes with a price hike as well. Here’s what Aussies need to know about Star.

What is Star?

Star is a new brand being launched internationally, that brings together Disney’s content from Disney Television, FX, 20th Century Studios and Television (previously Fox), Touchstone, ESPN, and more, depending on the region. There will also be over 35 first-run series just from Star on Disney+ before the end of next year.

The brand exists as a base for some of the more mature content from Disney’s many brands. Some of the content that will be coming to Star that was shown includes existing titles like Love Victor, Kingsman, Atlanta and Logan. Previously, most of this content has been either unavailable in Australia, or scattered around various streaming services, but Star will bring it all to Disney+.

New series coming to Star that were announced today include:

  • The Kardashian Jenners
  • Only Murders in the Building (with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez)
  • The Dropout (with Kate McKinnon)
  • Dopesick (starring Michael Keaton, Rosario Dawson and Peter Sarsgaard)
  • The Old Man (starring Jeff Bridges)
  • American Horror Stories – a spinoff of the successful American Horror Story series.
  • Reservation Dogs (from Taika Waititi)
  • Y: The Last Man (an adaptation of the graphic novel)

Star will be serving as Disney+’s alternative to Hulu, which can be bundled together as a streaming package in the US. It will launch in Canada, New Zealand, UK, Singapore and a bunch of countries across Europe. And, of course, here in Australia.

Star: When, where, and how much?

Star will be launching as a new hub on Disney+ on February 23rd, 2021. It will not require a separate subscription but will subsequently raise the price of Disney+.

The new pricing for Disney+ (from February 23rd) will be:

  • Monthly subscription: $11.99
  • Annual subscription: $119.99

This is up from the current price of $8.99 per month or $89 for a yearly subscription in Australia.

So, is it worth these few extra dollars each month? Considering the amount of epic new Marvel, Star Wars and Disney branded content that the company announced today, you’ll want to keep up this subscription.

Despite a, perhaps slow, start to original content on Disney+ this year, with mainly The Mandalorian keeping us all entertained, that is about to change. Disney intends to produce 100+ new series each year across all of the hubs on Disney+, so you won’t be short of things to watch.

