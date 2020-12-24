Amazon Already Has Some Killer Boxing Day Deals Available

Just when you thought the sale season was done for the year, there’s one more sale hump to get over – the Amazon Boxing Day frenzy. We knew the online retail giant would come through with the goods and they’ve certainly over-delivered.

On show here is a list of what’s on sale over at Amazon if the Christmas season didn’t quite fill your house with more stuff. From fashion to fitness, homewares and tech – there are deals to be had across every category you can think of. Sales kick off today and will continue until 23:59 AEDT on Monday, December 28.

Dig in to the Amazon Boxing Day lineup below:

Tech and gadgets

Home and living

Instant Pot Duo Nova Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, Stainless Steel, 8L – 47% off $157.90

Sales across Bosch Garden Tools – details here

ECOVACS Robot Vaccuums, select products discounted – details here

Save 20% on Zinus Mattresses in a Box, queen from only $270

Books

Health and fitness

Other bits and pieces

Keep a keen eye on this article for the latest deals available on Amazon’s site; we’ll be doing our best to keep this baby updated across the sale period.

