Just when you thought the sale season was done for the year, there’s one more sale hump to get over – the Amazon Boxing Day frenzy. We knew the online retail giant would come through with the goods and they’ve certainly over-delivered.
On show here is a list of what’s on sale over at Amazon if the Christmas season didn’t quite fill your house with more stuff. From fashion to fitness, homewares and tech – there are deals to be had across every category you can think of. Sales kick off today and will continue until 23:59 AEDT on Monday, December 28.
Dig in to the Amazon Boxing Day lineup below:
Tech and gadgets
- Fossil Jacqueline Hybrid Pink Smart Watch $159 (save $110)
- Ottertooth Selfie Stick Tripod $29.88
- Echo Dot (4th Gen) for $59
- Kindle E-readers from $119
- Jabra Elite 75t Earbuds – save 33% at $199.00
See more Boxing Day tech sales as we find them here.
Home and living
- Instant Pot Duo Nova Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, Stainless Steel, 8L – 47% off $157.90
- Sales across Bosch Garden Tools – details here
- ECOVACS Robot Vaccuums, select products discounted – details here
- Save 20% on Zinus Mattresses in a Box, queen from only $270
Books
- Save 60% off RRP on Jamie Oliver’s 7 ways
- Save up to 50% off RRP on select Jamie Oliver cookbooks
- Discounts across Personal Growth books
- Best selling books (like A Promised Land – Barack Obama and A Life on Our Planet – David Attenborough) have been discounted up to 50% off
Health and fitness
- Fitbit Ionic Health & Fitness Watch – get it for $229.00 (limited time only)
- C+ T1 Massage Gun,Muscle Massager – $147.70
- Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 Sonic Electric Toothbrush – save 32% at $134.99
- Save on select SKINS Compression Clothing
Other bits and pieces
Keep a keen eye on this article for the latest deals available on Amazon’s site; we’ll be doing our best to keep this baby updated across the sale period.
This article has been updated since its original publish date.
