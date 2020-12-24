Level Up Your Life

Amazon Already Has Some Killer Boxing Day Deals Available

Published 1 hour ago: December 24, 2020 at 2:04 pm -
Filed to:amazon
boxing daychristmasdealsfeatureholidays
Amazon Already Has Some Killer Boxing Day Deals Available
New York City, NY/ USA: 5-22-19- Amazon Prime Home Delivery Internet Customer Order
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Just when you thought the sale season was done for the year, there’s one more sale hump to get over – the Amazon Boxing Day frenzy. We knew the online retail giant would come through with the goods and they’ve certainly over-delivered.

On show here is a list of what’s on sale over at Amazon if the Christmas season didn’t quite fill your house with more stuff. From fashion to fitness, homewares and tech – there are deals to be had across every category you can think of. Sales kick off today and will continue until 23:59 AEDT on Monday, December 28.

Dig in to the Amazon Boxing Day lineup below:

Tech and gadgets

See more Boxing Day tech sales as we find them here.

Home and living

  • Instant Pot Duo Nova Electric Multi-Use Pressure Cooker, Stainless Steel, 8L – 47% off $157.90
  • Sales across Bosch Garden Tools – details here
  • ECOVACS Robot Vaccuums, select products discounted – details here
  • Save 20% on Zinus Mattresses in a Box, queen from only $270

Books

Health and fitness

Other bits and pieces

Keep a keen eye on this article for the latest deals available on Amazon’s site; we’ll be doing our best to keep this baby updated across the sale period.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.

About the Author

Sarah Basford Canales was a journalist for Gizmodo Australia, specialising in technology issues and regulation.

