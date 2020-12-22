Make These Easy Chorizo-Loaded Potatoes for the Perfect Christmas Side

Can you hear that? It’s the distinct sound of thousands of households freaking out in unison about what the hell they should cook for guests over the Christmas holiday.

Knowing full well that this time of year can be quite stressful – even without the added pressure of not knowing what restrictions will be in place come Christmas Day – I thought I’d offer some assistance in the form of a killer tater recipe. Chorizo-loaded potatoes are about to become your go-to for festive season sides, methinks.

This baby is the work of Marley Spoon and was shared by their Head of Culinary, Olivia Andrews. Check it out below.

Your new favourite side recipe: Chorizo Loaded Potatoes

This recipe and its ingredients are included as one of Marley Spoon’s Festive Fare menu items (cut off dates for Christmas delivery have passed but the recipes are available for delivery the week after Christmas).

What you’ll need (serves 4):

Horseradish dressing (Marley Spoon gives two 60g containers)

80g slivered almonds

Thyme

1 chorizo sausage

4 garlic cloves

800g potatoes

3 potatoes

2 tbs olive oil

Directions:

1. Heat the oven to 210C, fan-forced. Line 2 oven trays with baking paper. Scrub the sweet potatoes, then cut into 3cm-thick chunks. Cut the unpeeled potatoes, lengthwise, into 2cm-thick wedges.

2. Put the sweet potato, potato and unpeeled garlic cloves (see cooking tip) in a large bowl. Drizzle with 2 tbs olive oil, season with salt and pepper and toss to coat. Put the potato on the lined trays, in a single layer, and roast, swapping trays halfway, for 15 mins. Remove a tray from the oven, add garlic cloves and roast for a further 10 mins or until golden and tender.

Hot tip: If your garlic cloves are peeled, wrap them in foil and add to the tray with the potatoes.

3. Meanwhile, remove and discard the casing from the chorizo. Coarsely chop the chorizo, then crumble using your fingers. Strip the thyme leaves, discarding the tough stems. Coarsely chop the almonds.

4. Heat a medium frypan over high heat. Cook the chorizo, stirring regularly, for 3 mins or until fragrant and browned.

5. Add the almonds to the chorizo and cook, stirring regularly, for 2-3 mins until the chorizo is crisp and the almonds are toasted. Add the thyme to the chorizo mixture, then remove the frypan from the heat. Taste, then season with salt and pepper. Transfer to a bowl and cover to keep warm.

6. Squeeze the roasted garlic from the skins into a bowl and mash with a fork. Stir in the horseradish dressing and 3 tsp water until combined. Taste, then season with salt and pepper. Put the roasted potatoes on a large serving platter and scatter over the chorizo crumb. Drizzle with half the dressing and serve with the remaining dressing.

Merry feasting.