Make a Boring Resolution

Resolutions are overrated, and we all know it. Even if you enjoy making lofty goals for the new year, simply declaring a resolution is not the same as making a plan to get there. But you know what? You don’t have to do that, either. This year, make a resolution that is small and boring as hell.

After all, 2020 has been hard enough, and we don’t know what 2021 will bring. You don’t have to overhaul your life; just pick one thing that will constitute a small improvement. If you stick with that, you’ll be far better off than if you launch and abandon a grand self-improvement plan.

How to Start 2021 Off Right, With Charles Duhigg This week we’re getting advice on how to make our New Year’s resolutions stick with help from Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Charles Duhigg. Listen to hear Charles share multiple science-backed strategies we can use to enhance habit formation, transform bad habits into good ones, and how mental models can help us... Read more

For example: One year, our editor-in-chief Alice Bradley resolved to make her bed every morning. She says that not only was it her favourite resolution she’s made over the years, but she’s kept going with it ever since. “These little things actually make a big difference in your quality of life,” she adds.

We’re talking something like “eat more fruit.” You’re not transforming your diet, you’re just going to have an apple a day. Or “keep my desk neat.” Not your whole house, just your desk. In other words, we’re looking for something that is not only easy to do, but also completely uninspiring. Something that does not tempt you to brag on social media. Something that appeals to no audience but yourself.

For me, it’s going to be curls. Every gym bro does bicep curls, but I just kind of keep forgetting. Curls will not transform my body or my life, but they’ll contribute to making me stronger and I’ve heard they’re good for the elbows. And so, for 2020, it is time to add this single, boring, easy exercise to my routine once or twice a week.