A Christmas Gift Guide for the Chaotically Disorganised Person in Your Life

When you hear the word ‘disorganised’ – there’s probably someone who instantly springs to mind. Whether they’re constantly losing their keys, forgetting what day of the week it is or haven’t seen their bedroom floor in weeks – it looks different on everyone.

Luckily, Christmas is fast approaching and it’s the perfect time to give them a helping hand in the right direction – and just before the New Year, too. From daily planners to jewellery trees and wine racks, there’s no shortage of useful gifts that’ll transform their lives for the better. And while we’re on the topic of organisation, be sure to order your presents in advance to ensure they arrive on time!

Here’s our 2020 Christmas gift guide for the wildly disorganised person we all know and love.

They’ll never double book themselves again with the help of this handy day planner. Plus it comes with stickers so it’s even more fun.

Know someone who can’t seem to keep track of their keys or phone no matter how hard they try? This will change their lives.

The tech-crazy gift recipient will love having the power to charge all their devices at once, especially if their current charging situation is in disorganised chaos. It’s also a great gift for families as well – gone are the days of fighting for the last charging cable.

It doesn’t matter if they’re travelling or just need somewhere to store their makeup – this bag allows them to throw everything they own inside before scrunching it up to maximise space. Then, they can lay everything out to save the hassle of digging around, genius!

There’s nothing more frustrating than spending hours detangling necklaces from one another. The solution? A jewellery tree! It looks great as bedroom decor as well so it’s a double win.

If their makeup drawer is overflowing and they’re no longer able to see the bottom, this is just the thing. From foundation to eyeshadow brushes, there’s a tidy home for them all here.

This might be a little less subtle but it’s a super interesting read on the power of organisation. If this doesn’t get them inspired to shake up their lives, nothing will.

A cheeky device to not only hold their glasses but their wine as well? It’s a disorganised drinkers dream.

If they work at home but struggle to find any free space on their desk, this is just the ticket. Here, they can store books, gadgets and even a succulent or two.

This gift is pretty self explanatory. Whether they’re disorganised or not, everyone has a drawer they’re ashamed of. With this organiser, they’ll never have to dig for their belongings again.

