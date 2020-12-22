The Best of What’s Coming in JB Hi-Fi’s Boxing Day Sale

Exciting news for our sale-loving Lifehacker readers. Boxing Day sales are just around the corner. So, if you missed out on that Dyson you so desperately wanted, or you realised that shit, you actually really do need a new TV – this is the time to get organised, people.

If you’ve been paying attention, you’ll know that we already have a list of deals that are already live ready on the site for you. You can check those out here.

And today, we’re sharing the best of JB Hi-Fi’s upcoming Boxing Day sales – which were dropped early on Oz Bargain this week.

JB Hi-Fi’s Boxing Day deals are kicking off online and in-store on December 26, and will run for a week (according to their website). And as for the sales, from what we have seen on the leaked catalogue, there are a fair few attention-grabbing discounts coming our way.

Here are some of the best Boxing Day deals we’ve seen from JB Hi-Fi so far:

Samsung 43″ The Serif QLED 4K UHD TV – $300 off at $995

75″ 4K HDR Smart LED TV – $549 off at $1446

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch – $250 off at $249

Fitbit Versa 3 Smartwatch – $100 off at $299

Google Nest Hub – $50 off at $79

Dyson AM09 Hot & Cool Fan Heater – $100 off at $499

Dyson V7 Motorhead – $100 off at $499

Philips XL Essential Air Fryer – $70 off at $299

DeLonghi Dinamica Plus Fully Automatic Coffee Machine – $200 off at $1499

Nutribullet 1000 Watt – $30 off at $99

Samsung Galaxy Note20 256GB – $400 off at $1099

14″ Pavillion X360 Touch Screen Notebook – $400 off

65″ 4K Quantum Dot HDR Smart ULED TV – $607 off $1188

GoPro Hero9 Black – $577

Sony 500 Watt 5.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar – $600 off at $899

JBL Tune 115 TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones – $30 off at $99

No doubt we’ll have more updates to come on this one, so keep a keen eye if you’d like to land a serious bargain during JB Hi-Fi’s Boxing Day sales. We certainly will be.