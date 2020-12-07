If an iPhone 12 Bug Broke Your Wireless Charging, Try This

If you’ve encountered any issues wirelessly charging your brand-new iPhone 12, you’re not alone. It’s unclear just how many new iPhone 12 owners are affected, but it seems that there’s at least some kind of issue that prevents the new iPhones from consistently recharging on a wireless charger.

The issue appears to predominantly affect those using Qi-based chargers, rather than Apple’s MagSafe chargers, but I haven’t seen enough evidence to rule out the latter yet. The problem is simple: When you slap your iPhone 12 on your Qi charger, nothing happens. No charging takes place, and no amount of fussing with your iPhone placement on said charger makes it work.

According to 9to5Mac, Apple is aware of the issue and is allegedly working on a fix. That’s good to hear, because it doesn’t sound like there’s a hardware issue that you might need to address by shipping your iPhone 12 off to Apple (or taking it into a retail store). The bad news is that you’re going to have to be patient, because there’s no estimate for when this fix might arrive.

Which iPhone 12 Accessories Should You Wait to Buy? While there’s a lot of new technology coming with the iPhone 12, Apple is also making a move to reduce “e-waste” by giving you less stuff in your iPhone box. Taken together, these two facts mean that you’ll probably end up spending anywhere from “a little bit” to “a lot”... Read more

You don’t have any great options to fix the problem yourself. I wouldn’t go ahead and reset your iPhone (via Settings > General > Reset > Erase All Content and Settings), as that’s a bit of a thermonuclear approach to the problem that isn’t guaranteed to fix it for the long term. I have seen a few reports that people are able to get their iPhone 12s charging again by performing a Force Restart though: Press the Volume Up button, then press the Volume Down button, then hold the Side button (the one you use to turn your iPhone 12’s screen on and off). Once you see the Apple logo appear, release the Side button and wait for your iPhone to restart.

You can, of course, switch to a wired charger for the time being if you’re tired of your iPhone having less battery when you wake up than when you went to sleep. That’s complicated a bit by the fact that the iPhone 12s didn’t come with power adaptor — just a cable. Here’s hoping you have some kind of USB-C adaptor (or computer) sitting around.

Otherwise, hang tight. Make sure you’re running iOS 14.2, which might also address the problem in some way (given that it specifically fixed an issue that prevented devices from charging wirelessly). Don’t bug the Genius Bar or demand a brand-new iPhone; a fix is on its way.