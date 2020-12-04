How to Unlock the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda in ‘Fortnite’

The Mandalorian and his sidekick Baby Yoda are the big cross-over icons in Fortnite’s Chapter 2, Season 5 battle pass. Players can dress up as the galactic-bounty-hunter-turned-baby sitter, equip his weapons, and even unlock a cute Baby Yoda companion for the next few weeks.

Like all Fortnite skins, the Mandalorian’s Beskar armour is only cosmetic and won’t confer any gameplay bonuses, but it looks awesome and is tied to some fun in-game quests. To unlock the full Mandalorian skin, just purchase the Season 5 battle pass. The skin is an automatic award at level 1.

Since the base Mandalorian skin is one of the easiest crossover items to obtain in Fortnite, expect plenty of lookalikes online. If you want to stand out, you can polish up your bounty hunting outfit with Beskar armour — the fictional metal that makes Mandalorian armour so resilient. You need to complete a checklist of in-game objectives, with each task awarding you a piece of shiny Beskar armour. These tasks are unlocked as you work through the battle pass.

Here’s how to get the full set:

Right shoulder armour : This is the first piece Beskar of you can unlock, and the easiest to get. It’s hidden in the wreckage of Mando’s ship, the Razer Crest. Open your map and head for the “???” in the Sandy Point area. You’ll know you’re close when you see the smoke and debris. Stand on the ship to get the armour.

: This is the first piece Beskar of you can unlock, and the easiest to get. It’s hidden in the wreckage of Mando’s ship, the Razer Crest. Open your map and head for the “???” in the Sandy Point area. You’ll know you’re close when you see the smoke and debris. Stand on the ship to get the armour. Helmet: Complete a bounty within five minutes.

Complete a bounty within five minutes. Left shoulder: Earn weapon specialist accolades (damage other players with five different weapons).

Earn weapon specialist accolades (damage other players with five different weapons). Left leg: Find the chest hidden “Deep in the Belly of the Shark.” It’s located in the second floor of the Shark-faced mountain near the Coral Castle island, at the north of the map.

Find the chest hidden “Deep in the Belly of the Shark.” It’s located in the second floor of the Shark-faced mountain near the Coral Castle island, at the north of the map. Right arm: Find and defeat the boss NPC Ruckus hiding out in the Hydro 16 building in Slurpy Swamp.

Find and defeat the boss NPC Ruckus hiding out in the Hydro 16 building in Slurpy Swamp. Left Arm: Go to “where the Earth Meets the Sky.” Open the chest at the top of the tallest mountain southeast of Catty Corner.

Go to “where the Earth Meets the Sky.” Open the chest at the top of the tallest mountain southeast of Catty Corner. Right leg: Collect 500 gold bars. Complete bounties, open chests, chat with NPCs, and take out other players to find them.

Collect 500 gold bars. Complete bounties, open chests, chat with NPCs, and take out other players to find them. Body armour: Complete the weekly Legendary Quest.

Get the Jetpack and Amban sniper rifle

The Mandalorian will show up as a hostile NPC carrying a jetpack and a powerful sniper rifle that can track enemies. Defeat him and he’ll drop those item as loot that you can equip for the remainder of the match. You’ll find him wandering near the Razer Crest’s crash site — be quick, though, because you need to take him down and swipe his loot before the other players in the match.

Get the Baby Yoda Backpack

The last piece of the Mandalorian-themed gear is an adorable Baby Yoda companion that hangs out with your Beskar armour-clad character. Players receive the little green dude by hitting level 100 on the current battle pass. There are two ways to hit level 100: play the game and earn enough XP, or buy your way to the level cap with V-Bucks.